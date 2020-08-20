Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for August 20: DNC, coronavirus, voting, stimulus, Russia

The Gulf and Atlantic coastlines are watching the tropics and the West has dealt with days of lightning that have ignited hundreds of wildfires during this record heatwave. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam breaks down the headlines and has the forecast.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: CNN

On top of everything else going on, there are more than 70 wildfire zones burning across 15 states right now, and tens of millions of people are under some sort of heat warning or advisory.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Democratic National Convention

Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted her historic vice presidential nomination on a night filled with heavy hitters at the DNC. The most talked-about words came from former President Barack Obama, who set aside an unwritten presidential rule to not directly attack the current officeholder and unleashed a scathing rebuke of President Trump's governance. Obama said he'd hoped Trump would take the presidency seriously and develop "some reverence" for democracy. But, Obama said, "He never did." Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton also spoke during the third night of the virtual event, with the latter issuing a strong warning to voters to make their voices heard. "Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose," Clinton said. "Take it from me."

2. Coronavirus 

States across the US are now seeing a decline in coronavirus cases, according to Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration doctor overseeing testing. However, Giroir warned things could change quickly if Americans aren't careful. A quick look at the rest of the world shows how easy it would be to backslide in the virus fight. France and Spain have reported new daily record increases in cases since coming out of lockdown. Germany recorded more than 1,700 new cases in 24 hours, marking the country's highest number of daily infections since April. In New Zealand, where the disease was thought to be all but eradicated, officials are still searching for the cause of a new cluster of outbreaks. South Korea has seen a week of triple-digit daily case counts, and Japan learned that one-third of its total cases overall were reported just in August.

3. Election 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the USPS are trying to calm public outrage over now-halted changes at the agency that critics say slowed mail service. That means they'll have to convince Americans that mail-in voting is safe and reliable while also battling back attacks from the Trump administration. DeJoy is set to appear at congressional hearings tomorrow and Monday on the matter. President Trump isn't letting up his fight on mail-in voting, though. His reelection campaign has sued New Jersey over its decision to use a hybrid voting model in which ballots are mailed to all residents, who can choose mail-in or in-person voting. Meanwhile, House Democrats released their $25 billion US Postal Service proposal, touting more than 200 co-sponsors. (P.S. If you're not sure of the differences between absentee and mail-in voting, we got you.)

4. Stimulus 

The US economy is still staggering in the absence of more widespread federal aid. Remember, with Congress mostly out in August, any major movement on new stimulus measures probably won't come until September. Consumer spending is down 8% from January, and the number of open small businesses has fallen almost 20%. The unemployment rate, at 10.2%, remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession. School reopenings have caused another wrinkle: According to new research from the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve, one in five working-age adults is unemployed because the pandemic upended their child care arrangements. And confusion still abounds over Trump's recent executive actions for coronavirus relief, including a payroll tax cut that many businesses say is unworkable.

5. Russia

Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been hospitalized after what his spokeswoman says is a suspected case of poisoning. Navalny is unconscious and on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital, where doctors say he is in "serious condition." His spokeswoman says Navalny's staff believes he was poisoned with something mixed into tea he drank at an airport prior to boarding a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. Doctors are trying to confirm a diagnosis. Lawyers representing Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund are pushing for a criminal investigation, saying it's clear Navalny was poisoned because of his political activities.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Google Maps is getting a detailed redesign 

So, now you'll have a fancier way of knowing how lost you are.

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

A very 2020 response to 2020 problems.

Can't figure out what to watch? Netflix is trying out a shuffle button

Are they trying to keep us glued to the couch forever?

Firefighters freed an officer who was stuck in his own handcuffs

Oh, man. We've all had days that feel exactly like this.

750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes have been approved for release in the Florida Keys

NO. MORE. NIGHTMARE. INSECTS. IN. 2020. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

1,500

That's about how many arrests have been generated by a controversial Justice Department policing program launched last month. Operation Legend has sent more than 1,000 federal law enforcement officers to nine cities with increasing crime rates. About 400 guns have been seized, and 217 people face federal charges for a variety of crimes.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We have every expectation that every country in the world will live up to its obligations."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said he will go to the United Nations soon to put pressure on the UN Security Council to restore sanctions on Iran after a failed effort by the US to extend an arms embargo on the country

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Spin the cake for a surprise

It's like a flip book, except it's cake. People are just too creative (and talented) sometimes. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Fantastic Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle east breeze. High: 82°

Image

THS-Linton girls golf

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

THN-NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 2

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 1

Image

Happiness Bag receives $1,700 donation from local business

Image

Children's book hopes to educate kids about the pandemic

Image

Saint Ben's set to hold raffle that could land you some cash

Image

Commissioners support bringing fighter jets back to Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 213220

Reported Deaths: 8017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1180124984
Lake13591452
DuPage13289527
Kane10466305
Will10239353
St. Clair4626165
Winnebago3966135
McHenry3471115
Madison328987
Peoria201537
Kankakee193571
Rock Island193344
Champaign182719
Sangamon153235
Kendall151823
Unassigned1388211
DeKalb101333
LaSalle100837
McLean87616
Jackson80720
Tazewell8069
Boone79323
Macon77823
Adams6937
Coles67621
Williamson6207
Randolph5707
Clinton52417
Ogle4495
Whiteside41617
Morgan41515
Grundy4005
Knox3952
Union37523
Monroe36713
Jefferson36026
Stephenson3536
Henry3351
Effingham2851
Iroquois28214
Bureau2814
Vermilion2742
Franklin2661
Cass26511
Macoupin2603
Perry2394
Warren2100
Logan2081
Woodford2053
Lee2031
Marion2010
Montgomery1967
Jersey1742
Christian1664
Douglas1613
McDonough15815
Livingston1523
Jo Daviess1492
Saline1472
Moultrie1230
Shelby1192
Hancock1021
Pulaski1021
Clark982
White980
Carroll944
Bond923
Fayette873
Johnson860
Greene840
Mercer834
Cumberland823
Wabash801
Wayne802
Washington781
Jasper737
Piatt710
Lawrence680
Mason650
Ford622
Menard610
Gallatin562
Fulton540
Edgar510
Clay470
Massac470
Richland460
Alexander400
Crawford400
Hamilton390
Pike390
De Witt380
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards290
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Calhoun170
Brown150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 82336

Reported Deaths: 3180
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16944740
Lake8298287
Elkhart520993
Allen4370171
St. Joseph397187
Hamilton3265106
Vanderburgh224017
Hendricks2045109
Johnson1872120
Cass18199
Porter148739
Clark146150
Tippecanoe136912
Madison113767
LaPorte101630
Howard99061
Bartholomew94149
Floyd92554
Vigo90014
Kosciusko89012
Delaware82553
Marshall82123
Monroe80934
Dubois76714
Boone75146
Noble74529
Hancock72941
Warrick64430
Jackson6337
Shelby58928
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn54128
Morgan52135
Henry51621
Clinton4806
Wayne43810
Harrison40024
White39811
Putnam3758
Lawrence37227
Montgomery37221
Decatur36032
Daviess34622
Scott29310
Greene29135
Miami2892
Jasper2762
DeKalb2604
Gibson2604
Franklin25422
Fayette2418
Jennings23812
Carroll2347
Steuben2283
Ripley2278
Knox2113
Sullivan2041
Orange19624
Perry19513
Posey1920
Jefferson1892
Clay1875
Wabash1865
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1726
Tipton16618
Washington1631
Adams1422
Spencer1423
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1181
Rush1164
Jay1040
Pulaski881
Brown812
Fountain772
Pike770
Benton720
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke661
Switzerland620
Martin560
Crawford520
Union480
Warren291
Unassigned0212