Clear

Six takeaways from the DNC's second night

CNN's Jake Tapper and Abby Philip say that their takeaway from night two of the Democratic National Convention was the emphasis on Joe Biden's decency and how normal he seems.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's difficult to imagine political parties returning to the packed, always-behind-schedule conventions of the past after Democrats' nomination of Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

The second night of the Democratic National Convention opened with a 17-person "keynote" speech, interspersing clips of a diverse set of the party's rising stars into a coherent message, rather than spreading them throughout largely ignored daytime slots at an ordinary convention.

Then, when it was time for the roll call vote on Biden's nomination, Democrats opted to show, rather than tell: Votes were cast in short videos from spots in all 57 states and territories that told stories -- firehouses, geographic landmarks, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, and finally the Amtrak station named after Biden in Delaware -- from a diverse set of party officials and activists.

A series of biographical videos kept the focus on Biden's character on the night he'd been seeking since he first ran for president in 1988.

Here are six takeaways from the DNC's second night:

Jill Biden puts focus on coronavirus and schools

Biden's wife, long-time educator Jill Biden, closed the night with a speech from a Delaware high school classroom that connected the struggles students and parents face now with her husband's resolve in the face of personal tragedy.

Jill Biden didn't mention President Donald Trump at all. But her speech offered a clear contrast between the President and her husband, as she emphasized that he understood and cared about the pain many are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole," she said. "With love and understanding, and with small acts of compassion; with bravery; with unwavering faith."

The speech from Biden, a long-time teacher who continued to work in a classroom while her husband was vice president, was also the Democratic convention's most direct effort to address how the pandemic has shuttered many schools, leaving children to learn virtually and forcing parents to adapt.

"I hear it from so many of you, the frustration of parents juggling work while they support their children's learning, or afraid their kids will get sick from school," she said as she began her speech. And as she ended, she pledged that "these classrooms will ring out with laughter and possibility once again."

The pageantry worked

Yes, some Democratic stars -- Georgia's Stacey Abrams among them -- got shorter speaking slots than they would have merited in any other year. But the party's updated take on the pageantry of the convention was a joyful, effective update on what in most years is a stale process.

The roll call vote featured important figures who turned it into a moving moment, such as the parents of Matthew Shepard, the gay man who was beaten and left to die in 1998, in Wyoming. And it highlighted much of what Americans have missed during the pandemic, including states' scenic destinations and even food specialties, such as Rhode Island's calamari.

Perhaps the most memorable moment came from Jacquelyn Asbie, the New York Times security guard who shared a moment with Biden -- one that would later go viral -- when, in an elevator on his way to an editorial board interview, she told him, "I love you."

Asbie on Tuesday night officially nominated Biden to become the Democratic Party's candidate for president.

"In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him. And I knew, even when he went into his important meeting, he'd take my story in there with him," she said. "That's because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself."

A generational divide on display

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and activist Ady Barkan spoke about a country in moral crisis, millions of its citizens going without health care in the midst of a pandemic.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former President Bill Clinton lamented the damage done by Trump, and urged voters to turn back the clock and embrace Biden's basic decency.

The generational divide in Democratic politics was on full display Tuesday night. There was no spectacular clash, but the language used by the young progressives -- Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke for about 90 seconds, dedicated her time to addressing "a mass people's movement" -- laid bare tensions with the old guard, which focused on, as Clinton put it, the need to "hire" a new president.

That they shared the stage, though, underscored the prevailing will of the moment: that for all their differences, ideologically and stylistically, Democrats across generations are singularly committed to pushing Biden over the finish line -- and Trump out of the White House.

An influential GOP ally

Conventions are creations of the candidates they nominate, and this one was built in Biden's image.

That means there's a lot of room, and time, for Republicans who the former vice president believes can help him win over the political center and GOP voters who are tired of Trump's consuming persona, disappointed by his performance in office or angry over his divisive rhetoric and policies.

Tuesday night's most notable Republican presence was Cindy McCain, the widow of 2008 Republican nominee John McCain, who arguably did more for Joe Biden's push for Republican support than the cross-party speakers who appeared in the first two nights of the convention.

Any reference to McCain is a not-so-subtle rejection of Trump, a man who has ferociously attacked the long-time Arizona senator for years, including after his death. Cindy McCain did not endorse Biden explicitly, but her participation in a video that heralded the friendship between the former vice president and Arizona senator spoke volumes. And top Democrats hope it gave Republicans turned off by Trump a nudge to get behind Biden, especially in Arizona, a battleground state where McCain's brand remains strong.

"They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them," said Cindy McCain, adding later that the Biden-McCain friendship represented a "style of legislating and leadership that you don't find much anymore."

McCain was not alone. Former secretary of state Colin Powell, who served in Republican President George W. Bush's administration, endorsed Biden, arguing that the country needs to "restore" the values he believes America stands for and that Trump doesn't represent. Powell, however, has not backed a Republican for president since 2004.

Bill Clinton's shorter-than-usual appearance

By the standards of this abbreviated virtual convention, Bill Clinton got a healthy five-minute speaking slot. But by the standards of the former president's previous convention stemwinders, including his 2012 remarks that earned him the label "explainer-in-chief" from Barack Obama, his Tuesday night speech was basically a tweet.

Clinton's appearance was an uncomfortable moment. The party has changed dramatically since the former president was last nominated in 1996, and the #MeToo movement has undercut his political power.

But Clinton, by distilling the argument between Trump and Biden as chaos vs. compassion, showed on Tuesday night why he has addressed 11 straight Democratic conventions.

He delivered a pointed denunciation of Trump and his years in office, casting him as a chaotic "storm" in the White House.

And Clinton, in a way he has done for previous Democratic nominees, tried to encapsulate the decision voters had to make: "It's Trump's 'Us vs. Them' America against Joe Biden's America, where we all live and work together. It's a clear choice. And the future of our country is riding on it."

Activist Ady Barkan calls on activists to keep up the pressure on Biden

Most Americans had never heard of Ady Barkan before he confronted former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on a plane, en route home from Washington, beseeching him to vote against the 2017 Republican tax cuts.

Video of his words to Flake, asking him to "be a hero," went viral. And Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS shortly after the 2016 election, went from an influential but low profile progressive activist to one of the party's moral leaders.

On Tuesday, Barkan, who endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders before embracing Biden, spoke -- with the aid of a computer that tracks his eye movements -- about a "dehumanizing" health care system that has humiliated him and millions of other Americans, including those who are suffering through the pandemic without insurance.

After asking voters to elect Biden, Barkan called on fellow activists and lawmakers to push the moderate former vice president to act more ambitiously.

"Each of us must be a hero," Barkan said, "for our communities, for our country, and then, with a compassionate and intelligent president, we must act together and put on his desk a bill that guarantees us all the health care we deserve."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle breeze. High: 80°

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THN-Northview girls soccer

Image

Clay City West Vigo Volleyball

Image

THS Football preview

Image

Former SMWC President Sister Barbara Doherty passes away

Image

Leaders hold a ribbon-cutting for new Good Samaritan medical facility

Image

Progress moving ahead on new Terre Haute Police Department building

Image

ISU and SMWC starts first day of in-person learning

Image

Return to school going well for Washington Community Schools

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 210924

Reported Deaths: 7994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1171714974
Lake13485452
DuPage13151527
Kane10384305
Will10102353
St. Clair4551163
Winnebago3901135
McHenry3446115
Madison324186
Peoria196637
Kankakee190971
Rock Island189744
Champaign179319
Kendall149523
Sangamon148735
Unassigned1370211
DeKalb100432
LaSalle99234
McLean83416
Jackson79620
Boone77823
Macon77223
Tazewell7659
Adams6727
Coles64821
Williamson5687
Randolph5507
Clinton51217
Ogle4395
Whiteside40617
Morgan40512
Grundy3925
Knox3841
Monroe36913
Union36823
Jefferson35724
Stephenson3516
Henry3181
Bureau2824
Iroquois28014
Vermilion2732
Effingham2661
Cass25911
Franklin2581
Macoupin2523
Perry2284
Warren2090
Logan2041
Woodford2003
Lee1991
Marion1960
Montgomery1937
Jersey1732
Christian1614
McDonough15715
Douglas1523
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1482
Saline1452
Moultrie1150
Shelby1122
Hancock1021
Pulaski1011
Clark962
White950
Carroll924
Bond883
Mercer824
Fayette813
Johnson810
Greene780
Wayne772
Washington761
Cumberland753
Jasper737
Piatt700
Wabash701
Lawrence670
Mason640
Menard620
Ford612
Gallatin562
Fulton480
Edgar460
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay400
Crawford380
De Witt380
Hamilton380
Pike380
Marshall360
Scott350
Edwards280
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Calhoun150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81847

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16869738
Lake8256286
Elkhart519093
Allen4350169
St. Joseph393887
Hamilton3231106
Vanderburgh222216
Hendricks2038109
Johnson1862120
Cass18189
Porter148139
Clark145850
Tippecanoe136312
Madison112466
LaPorte101130
Howard98861
Bartholomew93648
Floyd92054
Kosciusko88812
Vigo88314
Marshall81423
Delaware81353
Monroe80833
Dubois75814
Boone74846
Noble74529
Hancock72341
Warrick63830
Jackson6326
Shelby58728
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn53928
Morgan52035
Henry51521
Clinton4794
Wayne43610
White39811
Harrison39524
Lawrence37027
Montgomery37021
Putnam3648
Decatur35932
Daviess33221
Scott29110
Miami2882
Jasper2762
Greene27534
DeKalb2564
Gibson2544
Franklin25322
Jennings23812
Fayette2358
Carroll2337
Ripley2278
Steuben2263
Knox2053
Sullivan2031
Orange19524
Perry19513
Posey1910
Clay1875
Jefferson1872
Wabash1855
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1716
Tipton16618
Washington1621
Adams1412
Spencer1413
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1171
Rush1054
Jay1040
Pulaski871
Brown802
Fountain762
Pike760
Benton720
Ohio687
Blackford672
Vermillion670
Parke651
Switzerland610
Martin550
Crawford520
Union470
Warren281
Unassigned0211