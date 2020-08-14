Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for August 14: Election, coronavirus, stimulus, Mideast, sports

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni says the UAE deal opens the door for new negotiations with the Palestinians.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 6:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tropical Storm Josephine is churning in the Atlantic, marking the earliest "J" name storm to ever form there.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

Fresh controversy is swirling around mail-in ballots. President Trump said he doesn't want to provide much-needed funding for the US Postal Service because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November. His comments add fuel to widespread concern that he and his supporters are trying to manipulate the post office for political gain and endanger the pandemic-fueled push for more voting options. In addition, the USPS plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country, leading postal workers to fear they may have less capacity to process mail during the expected election season rush. Election officials across the US are practically begging Congress for more money to make sure they're prepared for this unprecedented presidential vote, but with stimulus talks at a standstill, it's not clear what kind of help they'll get.

2. Coronavirus 

Russia has offered to help the US with a coronavirus vaccine, but the US isn't having it. Remember, Russia this week said it had developed a vaccine, but medical experts and US officials are skeptical of its effectiveness and the level of scientific rigor in testing it. Meanwhile, the British government has secured 90 million doses of two vaccine candidates still in clinical trials. And if you think natural herd immunity will protect us before a vaccine will, think again. Herd immunity is reached when around 70% to 90% of a population becomes immune to a disease, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says letting this virus reach those thresholds would lead to massive death tolls. Things are already looking bad as they are: The CDC now projects nearly 189,000 US coronavirus deaths by September 5; the current US death toll is around 167,000.

3. Stimulus

Congress is facing a harsh reality. After weeks of fruitless talks, any action on a new stimulus package will probably have to wait until early September -- at the very earliest. That means no more relief checks, no more small business aid, nothing for at least a few weeks. And plenty of people are still hurting, even as first-time jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to indicate the Senate would join the House in recess for the rest of August unless a deal is struck. Even then, Republicans and Democrats seem no closer to an agreement than they were last month. Oh, and there are now concerns that stimulus negotiations could run up against a looming government shutdown deadline that falls just as election season reaches its crescendo.

4. Middle East

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize relations in a historic truce. As part of the peace deal, Israel has agreed to suspend annexation plans on the West Bank, an arrangement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says is only temporary. The UAE and Israel also plan to exchange embassies and ambassadors. While some world powers like Egypt and the UK have cheered the deal, saying it is a step toward peace in the Middle East, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas trashed the peace agreement as "a betrayal of Jerusalem." The PA also announced it was immediately withdrawing its ambassador to the UAE in response to the deal.

5. College sports 

The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships in all sports, potentially pushing them to the spring. But the governing body of college sports actually doesn't control college football (the conferences in the football bowl system do), so there still could be gridiron action -- maybe. A few major conferences have already postponed their seasons and more may follow suit, which could derail the whole thing. That would have far-ranging consequences, including hours upon hours of unfilled broadcast time. One complicating factor of these decisions? College athletes don't get paid. However, a group of senators has announced a plan to introduce a "College Athletes Bill of Rights" aimed at compensating college athletes amid pressure to play during the pandemic.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child 

So many celebrities have been rolling out good baby news recently!

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

This story has the term "burger merger" in it, which is just fantastic.

AMC is reopening its theaters next week with 15-cent tickets 

They're promoting it as "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices." (And 2020 air conditioning, hopefully.)

The UK's first 'socially distanced' concert was ... quite a sight to behold

Needless to say, there were no mosh pits.

A scientist found a tongue-eating parasite in the mouth of a fish

OK, that's it. No more new nightmare creatures for the rest of the year. If you are a nightmare creature wishing to participate in this season of planet Earth, we're sorry, but applications are closed.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$2 million

That's how much the Justice Department recently seized in cryptocurrency from terror groups in the Middle East, marking the largest ever US government takeover of online terrorist financing.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises, and we don't know what it is and it isn't ours, so that's a legitimate question to ask."

Sen. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which voted back in June to have the Pentagon and intelligence community publicly analyze videos of unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon is now forming a task force to investigate the objects.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY ...

Down in front! 

This happened back in July but remains one of the best "pets interrupting video calls" we've seen lately. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Partly cloudy with AM patchy fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Consumer Alert: E-Skimming

Image

Friday: Scattered rain otherwise partly cloudy. High: 86

Image

TH South Tennis

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Regional Trails System in the process of coming to the Wabash Valley

Image

'Students attending crowded bars and parties will spread the virus...' ISU's president welcomes, war

Image

Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity

Image

Vincennes Community Schools complete first week of in-person classes

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Reading books, watching movies, and playing video games can help you pass the time during COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 201727

Reported Deaths: 7905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1137884943
Lake13047450
DuPage12592523
Kane10027305
Will9576347
St. Clair4215162
Winnebago3814134
McHenry3308114
Madison285579
Kankakee182969
Rock Island179638
Peoria175837
Champaign172919
Kendall143123
Unassigned1382209
Sangamon134533
DeKalb96031
LaSalle87828
Boone77023
Jackson74320
McLean70315
Macon70223
Tazewell6129
Adams5817
Coles54621
Randolph4957
Williamson4777
Clinton43317
Ogle4215
Whiteside36817
Grundy3535
Union33723
Stephenson3366
Monroe33413
Knox3311
Jefferson31720
Morgan2916
Iroquois27412
Henry2661
Vermilion2572
Bureau2473
Cass24511
Macoupin2093
Franklin2051
Warren1960
Perry1933
Effingham1921
Lee1861
Logan1791
Montgomery1757
Woodford1723
Marion1680
McDonough14715
Christian1444
Jersey1412
Jo Daviess1361
Livingston1343
Saline1342
Douglas1333
Pulaski1011
Moultrie1000
Shelby922
Clark882
Mercer774
White750
Fayette733
Hancock721
Johnson710
Washington691
Bond683
Carroll684
Wayne672
Greene660
Piatt650
Jasper617
Cumberland603
Mason580
Menard580
Ford522
Lawrence520
Gallatin512
Wabash440
Massac430
Alexander370
Fulton370
De Witt340
Marshall330
Clay310
Crawford310
Hamilton310
Edgar300
Pike300
Scott280
Edwards240
Richland240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Henderson150
Putnam130
Calhoun120
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 77565

Reported Deaths: 3105
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16304733
Lake7840283
Elkhart499287
Allen4103164
St. Joseph368183
Hamilton2941104
Vanderburgh208215
Hendricks1972109
Cass18099
Johnson1800119
Porter139139
Clark133350
Tippecanoe126312
Madison104866
LaPorte95730
Howard93865
Kosciusko87212
Bartholomew84447
Floyd83750
Marshall80123
Monroe77732
Delaware76852
Vigo75213
Dubois71812
Noble70829
Boone70446
Hancock69439
Jackson6065
Warrick60030
Shelby57228
LaGrange56910
Grant53230
Dearborn52228
Morgan49235
Henry46020
Clinton4564
Wayne40210
White38011
Montgomery36321
Lawrence35827
Harrison35524
Decatur34732
Putnam3288
Daviess28420
Miami2792
Scott27810
Jasper2592
Greene25634
Franklin24915
Gibson2434
DeKalb2424
Jennings23212
Ripley2208
Steuben2173
Fayette2057
Carroll2033
Perry18813
Posey1810
Starke1817
Orange17924
Wabash1795
Wells1782
Fulton1742
Jefferson1722
Knox1681
Whitley1606
Tipton15416
Sullivan1521
Washington1481
Clay1415
Spencer1393
Randolph1325
Huntington1303
Newton12110
Adams1202
Owen1101
Jay940
Rush914
Pulaski841
Fountain762
Brown752
Blackford662
Pike660
Ohio656
Benton630
Vermillion610
Parke591
Switzerland560
Martin500
Crawford480
Union410
Warren251
Unassigned0207