Without college football, sports networks will have to fill a whole lot of airtime

College football doesn't draw the same ratings...

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 10:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

College football doesn't draw the same ratings as the behemoth NFL. But the sheer volume of college games — which fill sports networks every Saturday — means a potential cancellation or postponement blows a huge hole into the fall TV calendar.

Two major NCAA conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, announced this week that they will postpone their seasons because of coronavirus. That leaves ESPN, which also carries prime time games on sister Disney-owned network ABC, and Fox Sports as two of the channels with a lot of time to fill.

But what happens if the other power conferences, the Southeastern Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12, follow suit? The ripples would be massive, deeply impacting national networks and regional networks.

"If the Power 5 conferences cancel or postpone their games, it would be the equivalency of several of the most popular primetime TV shows getting canceled all at once," Patrick Crakes, former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant, told CNN Business.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, college football generates an estimated $1.7 billion in annual ad sales at the national level. And that doesn't even include all of the related media, such as sports talk shows and local programming, that lives off the passion for college sports throughout the week.

One consideration is the NCAA's size. There are 130 Division I college football programs, four times the number of NFL franchises. The addition of a four-team playoff has also fueled the championship atmosphere around college football, with this year's title game between LSU and Clemson drawing more than 25 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

But the possible loss of the sport is more than just a dollars and cents issue for the networks. It's also about filling time.

College football owns that one day of the week on the TV calendar. It's synonymous with Saturdays in the same way the NFL has long dominated Sundays. Crakes noted that college football chews up not just entire Saturdays for three months each fall, it also fills vital prime time hours from Thursday to Saturday.

"The networks lay out hundreds of millions of dollars a year for these college football conferences, in aggregate into the billions, and you get it back because viewers view these games as must-see content," Crakes said.

"The investment is enormous, but the return is also supposed to be enormous — and right now, two-fifths of it is completely gone," he added.

Sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports weathered the loss of live sports earlier this year by cobbling together programming made up of classic games, studio shows and pre-produced events like ESPN's Michael Jordan docuseries "The Last Dance." The strategy bought the networks some time until the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball resumed their games last month. (ESPN and Fox Sports declined to comment on this story.)

But that can work for only so long. While it's too early to say if college football will be canceled or postponed across the board (the Big 12 has said they plan on forging ahead while the ACC and SEC's plans haven't changed), losing the sport altogether could rip up sports networks' carefully planned programming once again.

"If the NBA and MLB playoffs happen, that'll fill some of the holes, at least for a while. But college football is the DNA of networks like ESPN. It's not just Saturday. It's all over the week," Jay Rosenstein, a former VP of programming at CBS Sports, told CNN Business. "It's a full-blown schedule that would be disrupted."

Rosenstein pointed out that ESPN invested billions into the College Football Playoff, which includes the national championship. Without it, the network loses "the only championship that ESPN, and ESPN alone, televises."

Earlier this year, some coaches and college administrators reportedly floated the idea of playing next spring, but that creates all sorts of logistical questions, including the scheduling of the NFL draft and competition with other sports.

"What happens with March Madness, the NFL draft, and the new MLB and NBA seasons?" Rosenstein said. "If college football gets postponed, it creates dilution. People can only watch so many sports at once."

Terre Haute
Clear
77°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
74°
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
78°
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77°
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Partly cloudy, calm, and quiet.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 199893

Reported Deaths: 7881
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1130444934
Lake12939449
DuPage12511522
Kane9948305
Will9486346
St. Clair4155162
Winnebago3806131
McHenry3279114
Madison277778
Kankakee180769
Rock Island178438
Peoria171736
Champaign170919
Kendall141223
Unassigned1395209
Sangamon132333
DeKalb95631
LaSalle82525
Boone77023
Jackson74020
McLean68615
Macon67823
Tazewell5818
Adams5806
Coles52021
Randolph4867
Williamson4547
Ogle4205
Clinton41917
Whiteside36717
Grundy3435
Stephenson3356
Monroe33213
Union33023
Knox3241
Jefferson30420
Morgan2866
Iroquois26912
Henry2621
Vermilion2492
Bureau2413
Cass23811
Macoupin2003
Franklin1981
Warren1940
Lee1861
Perry1853
Effingham1831
Montgomery1747
Woodford1703
Marion1690
Logan1661
McDonough14715
Christian1444
Saline1342
Jo Daviess1331
Livingston1303
Douglas1293
Jersey1222
Pulaski971
Moultrie930
Shelby901
Clark872
Mercer774
White720
Fayette713
Johnson700
Hancock681
Washington670
Greene660
Wayne662
Bond643
Carroll644
Piatt640
Jasper597
Menard580
Cumberland573
Mason570
Gallatin512
Lawrence510
Ford502
Massac420
Wabash420
Alexander370
Fulton370
De Witt340
Hamilton300
Crawford290
Edgar290
Marshall280
Clay270
Scott270
Pike260
Edwards240
Richland220
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Henderson140
Putnam140
Calhoun110
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 76522

Reported Deaths: 3086
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16194731
Lake7742281
Elkhart495586
Allen4040163
St. Joseph361083
Hamilton2887104
Vanderburgh205313
Hendricks1943108
Cass18069
Johnson1794119
Porter136239
Clark130750
Tippecanoe124511
Madison103066
LaPorte93530
Howard92065
Kosciusko87212
Floyd82249
Bartholomew82147
Marshall79423
Monroe76732
Delaware76052
Vigo71411
Dubois71312
Boone69746
Noble69029
Hancock68839
Jackson5975
Warrick58830
Shelby56828
LaGrange56610
Grant53130
Dearborn51628
Morgan48934
Clinton4504
Henry41820
Wayne38810
White37711
Montgomery36021
Lawrence35727
Harrison35224
Decatur34232
Putnam3218
Daviess27920
Miami2772
Scott27310
Jasper2572
Greene25434
Franklin24715
DeKalb2384
Gibson2334
Jennings22812
Steuben2153
Ripley2138
Carroll2003
Fayette1957
Perry18713
Posey1800
Starke1807
Orange17824
Wells1782
Fulton1732
Wabash1715
Jefferson1662
Knox1640
Whitley1566
Tipton14912
Washington1441
Sullivan1411
Spencer1393
Clay1315
Huntington1273
Randolph1274
Newton12110
Adams1172
Owen1051
Jay920
Rush894
Pulaski821
Fountain762
Brown752
Blackford662
Ohio656
Benton640
Pike620
Vermillion590
Parke551
Switzerland530
Martin500
Crawford450
Union410
Warren241
Unassigned0208