Hamilton Center give you tips on how to mentally prepare your child for this school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- For many people, you or your child might be feeling anxious as the first day of school arrives. You and your child could be feeling sad, fearful, and anxious over what to expect heading into the new school year. We spoke with the Child Clinical Service department at the Hamilton Center to see what you can do to help your child go back to school.

One of the most important things you can do is get your child on a routine. Executive Director Anastasia Godsey says this will help your child feel more normal heading back to a not so normal year.

She says, ”as children get back into a routine, they’re able to know kind of what to expect and are able to anticipate what’s going to happen so that they can help calm their emotions.”

Another key element in easing you and your child’s mind heading back to school has to do with something we do every day. As a parent each child is different, but if you start to notice they are acting differently than normal you may need to sit down and talk with them.

Some signs parents can watch out for are sadness, increased irritability, loss of motivation, having trouble sleeping, a loss of appetite, increased defiance, or just a simple refusal to go back to school.

Godsey says speaking with your child will help ease their mind and yours as well. She says you can’t just have one conversation, you have to have multiple.

Godsey says when talking to your child try and appeal to how old they are. She says different ages will respond differently to what’s being said, so make sure you speak to their level of understanding.

She also wants parents to sit their children down and really listen to everything they have to say. She says, ”as well as letting them verbalize what they’re feeling, and validating their fears, and the emotions that they’re having.”

Hamilton Center does offer a wide list of services to help if you or your child are experiencing mental health concerns.

You can click here to be directed to their website. On the website, you’ll find all the resources Hamilton Center has to offer.