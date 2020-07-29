Clear
Large gatherings are fueling rising Covid-19 cases, but they keep happening

With the coronavirus running rampant within American communities, health officials have made...

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

With the coronavirus running rampant within American communities, health officials have made clear it's not yet time to ease up on precautions.

Instead, governors and experts from coast to coast have urged Americans to keep face masks in indoor public spaces, maintain their distance from others and avoid crowded spaces.

That's as infections nationwide have climbed past 4.3 million and at least 149,258 have lost their lives -- and some experts say the coming months could mean thousands of more deaths.

During a stop in Kentucky over the weekend, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged states who are seeing a concerning increase in cases to downsize their gatherings to less than 10 people, adding many of the young people who are spreading the virus are asymptomatic.

Despite the grim numbers and stern warnings, some Americans have chosen to return to pre-pandemic habits, ditching guidelines and attending parties.

700 party together in New Jersey

In Jackson, New Jersey, it took police more than five hours Sunday to break up a house party with about 700 guests. The home was being rented out through Airbnb, police said.

"Come on folks! Come on," Gov. Phil Murphy, said during a news conference Monday. "That's needlessly putting men and women in uniform and their families at risk."

His executive order limits indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gatherings to 500.

Health officials say they're worried the event will lead to more coronavirus cases.

"It's still too early to determine what to expect but in the meantime it's crucial to remind residents - especially our young adults - that neglecting to adhere to the mandated safety measures can have serious repercussions on a community," Brian Lippai, spokesman for the Ocean County Health Department, told CNN.

"We've come a long way in the last several weeks and incidents like this can lead to serious setbacks in our efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19."

Meanwhile in Middletown, New Jersey, a party earlier in July led to a cluster of cases in the area with more than 20 teens testing positive for the virus. The partygoers ranged in age from 15 to 19 years old, officials said.

NY governor 'appalled' at Hamptons concert

In New York, authorities are investigating a drive-in concert at the Hamptons after footage appeared to show large groups of people not following social distancing guidelines.

The "Safe & Sound" benefit concert took place in Southampton Saturday, according to Jack Sterne, a spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was headlined by The Chainsmokers and an event page said it would allow about 600 vehicles.

Cuomo posted a video on Twitter Monday, saying there were "egregious social distancing violations."

"I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation," the governor said. "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

Non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned in the state, and fines for violating social distancing protocol could reach up to $1,000.

More than 40 cases linked to Michigan party

In Michigan, health officials traced at least 43 cases of the virus back to a large house party in Washtenaw County, Michigan, earlier this month.

Most of the cases were people between the ages of 15 and 25 years old.

Health officials asked anyone who attended the party to self-quarantine and monitor the symptoms for two weeks. Health officials believe more than five dozen others had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case -- not including members of the same household as those infected.

Thousands gather at rodeo in protest

And in Minnesota, despite restrictions on gatherings, thousands of peopleb-- many without masks -- attended a rodeo last week in protest after officials attempted to limit spectators.

"If people would like to come and protest against this ridiculous Government Over Reach, feel free to do so, I will not stand in the way of peoples 'Right to Assemble,'" wrote Cimarron Pitzen, who hosts the annual event, on Facebook.

The post was shared hundreds of times and thousands answered the call. The state's latest coronavirus plans prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people and even then, require residents keep at least six feet distance.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 174968

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1034414857
Lake11608439
DuPage11005510
Kane8820293
Will8191338
Winnebago3570120
St. Clair3264154
McHenry2743111
Madison194271
Kankakee162466
Rock Island146730
Champaign142518
Unassigned1297192
Kendall122521
Peoria106633
Sangamon85033
DeKalb78825
Boone70823
Jackson55619
McLean48715
LaSalle42818
Randolph4117
Macon38622
Ogle3615
Adams3551
Coles32720
Clinton31117
Stephenson3116
Tazewell2908
Whiteside28916
Union27321
Williamson2705
Grundy2545
Iroquois2357
Monroe23013
Knox2231
Vermilion1812
Henry1781
Cass17411
Warren1720
Jefferson16317
Morgan1615
Lee1292
Montgomery1285
McDonough12115
Macoupin1173
Marion1160
Franklin1050
Jo Daviess1031
Douglas1012
Perry921
Pulaski900
Bureau842
Saline830
Christian804
Livingston762
Woodford753
Effingham671
Logan670
Clark630
Jersey591
Jasper507
Moultrie500
Washington500
Johnson490
Mercer490
White490
Fayette443
Bond412
Shelby411
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Gallatin390
Ford381
Lawrence380
Carroll362
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Pike110
Richland110
Clay100
Henderson90
Edwards70
Pope70
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 63678

Reported Deaths: 2924
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13954713
Lake6791266
Elkhart439972
Allen3416155
St. Joseph285476
Hamilton2288103
Cass17289
Hendricks1666105
Johnson1574118
Vanderburgh15008
Porter108339
Tippecanoe99611
Clark95045
Madison77464
LaPorte77229
Kosciusko76811
Howard75863
Marshall71820
Bartholomew69746
Monroe62030
Floyd60944
Noble60528
Boone59245
Hancock57937
Delaware57352
Dubois57010
Jackson5324
LaGrange52810
Shelby49326
Grant47229
Warrick43929
Dearborn42127
Morgan39931
Vigo3869
Henry34618
White32910
Clinton3263
Montgomery32121
Lawrence30027
Decatur28532
Wayne2748
Harrison26322
Miami2412
Scott22810
Greene22534
Daviess21219
Putnam2128
DeKalb2054
Jennings19512
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Gibson1862
Ripley1797
Franklin1758
Perry16412
Orange15624
Starke1515
Posey1470
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1386
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1221
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Knox1130
Newton10610
Spencer1052
Randolph964
Washington911
Clay885
Tipton873
Rush784
Jay750
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain572
Benton560
Blackford512
Crawford400
Martin400
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio373
Pike280
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0199