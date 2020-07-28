Clear

5 things to know for July 28: Coronavirus, stimulus, vaccine, election 2020, North Korea

The stage is being set for a potentially dangerous flash flooding event for portions of the Midwest. CNN Meteorologist Pederam Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

Not to start your day with a dose of anxiety, but the US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products. Time for some label checking. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US could see "further suffering and further death" if steps aren't taken to contain the coronavirus, says Dr. Anthony Fauci. Given that the country has been averaging more than 1,000 deaths a day for a few days now, that's no surprise. Florida alone is approaching half a million cases, and a group of more than 5,000 health care professionals is pleading with Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide mask rule. Child Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state are also up, just weeks before students are expected to return to schools. The situation in the US is even more ominous when you consider other countries that seemed to have the virus under control, like China, Japan, Vietnam and Australia, are suddenly seeing resurgences. The World Health Organization's director general called the pandemic "easily the most severe" public health emergency the organization has ever faced.

2. Stimulus

It's here: Senate Republicans formally unveiled their hotly anticipated $1 trillion stimulus proposal. It's called the HEALS Act, which stands for Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools -- all priorities GOP leaders say they've addressed in the bill. The proposal does include that talked-about cut in unemployment benefits. Under the legislation, payments would be cut down from $600 a week to $200 a week for the next two months, followed by a payment program designed to replace a majority of lost wages for the rest of the year. Critics say many low-income workers still wouldn't be able to recoup their losses. The HEALS Act also features $1.75 billion for the design and construction of a new FBI headquarters. GOP legislators said that was a request directly from the President -- and some of them aren't fully on board with its inclusion in the bill.

3. Vaccine

The first Phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States is now underway. The trial is expected to enroll about 30,000 adult volunteers and will evaluate the safety of the vaccine and whether it can prevent symptomatic Covid-19. The drug is being developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna and a group within the National Institutes of Health. It's one of 25 potential vaccines in clinical trials around the world, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says this could be the fastest the medical community has ever gotten this far in developing a vaccine after such a short period of working with a known virus. There's such an eagerness for something to stop this pandemic that thousands of people have expressed their interest in participating in clinical trials that would expose them to the virus -- even if it means potentially putting themselves in danger.

4. Election 2020

The road to November's presidential election is looking more and more unfamiliar. The Democratic National Convention is coming up in the middle of August, and people close to the event say that the convention will feature only two hours of televised programming a day. That's a big departure from the usual day-long slates of events, speakers and political hullabaloo. The University of Notre Dame has also announced that it will withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in late September due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Trump is continuing to push back against the wave of support for mail-in voting stirred by pandemic concerns.

5. North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says "there will be no more war on this earth" and North Korea's "safety and future will be secured forever" because of the country's nuclear arsenal. These claims came during a ceremony observing the 67th anniversary of the armistice that effectively ended the Korean War. While the tenor of Kim's comments are nothing new, they are a reminder that leaders in the international community have their work cut out for them if they want North Korea to accept any kind of diplomatic deal that requires a scale-down of its nuclear program. North Koreans have hinted that they're open to another diplomatic summit between Kim and President Trump, like the one that sparked so much optimism in 2018. But there's no indication that the two sides are willing or able to meet on common ground any time soon.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A bunch of players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for Covid-19 and a few games had to be canceled. Now the whole entire baseball season is in question.

Hmm, didn't baseball used to be a lot more fun than this?

The NFL has canceled preseason games ahead of the 2020 season

Sorry, you'll have to find a different way to overreact to your team's potential.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl 

It's a joyous day for House Jonas and the Queen of the North.

Melania Trump wants to renovate the Rose Garden

I beg your pardon, she's promising us a new rose garden.

Google will let employees work from home until at least next summer

Did you hear that, Google gang? Yoga pants FOREVER.

Happening later

The nominations are ... 

The Emmy nominations will be announced today, setting the stage for an unprecedented virtual ceremony in September.

TODAY'S NUMBER

51,512

That's how many prints have sold -- at least -- of the limited edition Topps baseball card featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch during last week's Washington Nationals season opener. That makes it the bestselling card in the history of ToppsNow, the company's collection of limited-edition cards.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction."

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who described slavery as a "necessary evil" in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Cotton was attempting to criticize the 1619 Project, a New York Times initiative that reframes US history around the year 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. Instead, is comments invited immediate and vehement criticism.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

That horse has good taste 

Feeling anxious? Overworked? Here's violinist Ray Chen serenading a horse. See? All better now.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain Ending
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 86°

Image

THN Bass Fishing Team

Image

HCAC Return Play

Image

MVFC Footbal

Image

MVC Delays fall season

Image

New flower farm opens in Clay County

Image

Plans in the works to restore the former Brazil High School Monument

Image

The Don Smith Classic is set for Wednesday, here's where you can get tickets

Image

Indy 500 and COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 173894

Reported Deaths: 7608
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1030084842
Lake11523439
DuPage10953509
Kane8782293
Will8148338
Winnebago3539118
St. Clair3202153
McHenry2705111
Madison191571
Kankakee160666
Rock Island145430
Champaign141917
Unassigned1312192
Kendall121921
Peoria103633
Sangamon82333
DeKalb78424
Boone69523
Jackson54419
McLean47115
LaSalle41918
Randolph4097
Macon37722
Ogle3575
Adams3521
Coles31517
Stephenson3076
Clinton30617
Whiteside28416
Tazewell2808
Union27321
Williamson2704
Grundy2495
Monroe22713
Knox2231
Iroquois2195
Vermilion1802
Cass17311
Henry1731
Warren1700
Jefferson16217
Morgan1605
Lee1292
Montgomery1283
McDonough12115
Marion1160
Macoupin1123
Franklin1060
Jo Daviess991
Douglas961
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline830
Bureau802
Christian804
Livingston742
Woodford733
Effingham681
Logan650
Clark590
Jersey591
Johnson500
Washington500
Jasper497
Mercer480
White480
Moultrie470
Fayette433
Bond402
Mason400
Menard400
Shelby401
Cumberland392
Ford371
Gallatin370
Lawrence370
Alexander350
Carroll352
Piatt350
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Henderson90
Putnam80
Pope70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62907

Reported Deaths: 2906
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13818713
Lake6731265
Elkhart437871
Allen3375152
St. Joseph283076
Hamilton2253103
Cass17199
Hendricks1660105
Johnson1555118
Vanderburgh14587
Porter105938
Tippecanoe97911
Clark92445
Madison76764
Kosciusko76611
LaPorte76029
Howard75163
Marshall71219
Bartholomew68745
Monroe60329
Noble60228
Boone58445
Floyd58344
Hancock58037
Delaware56152
Dubois55810
Jackson5264
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46229
Warrick43129
Dearborn40427
Morgan39331
Vigo3749
Henry34418
White32710
Clinton3263
Montgomery31921
Lawrence29727
Decatur27832
Wayne2707
Harrison25222
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2088
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1882
Steuben1863
Gibson1822
Ripley1777
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1514
Posey1450
Wabash1453
Jefferson1432
Whitley1376
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1191
Wells1171
Huntington1163
Knox1070
Newton10510
Spencer1041
Randolph924
Washington881
Clay835
Tipton822
Rush764
Jay750
Adams711
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown641
Benton560
Fountain552
Blackford482
Crawford400
Martin390
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio363
Pike260
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197