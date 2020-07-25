Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Regis Philbin, television personality, has died at 88

Actor and longtime television host Regis Philbin has died at 88-years-old according to a statement from his family.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 4:26 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. He was 88 years old.

'We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,' said the statement sent to CNN Saturday. 'His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.'

'We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,' the statement said.

Philbin was the host of numerous television shows, including the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Co-hosting duties were later taken over by Kelly Ripa and the show was renamed 'Live with Regis and Kelly.'

Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire.'

Philbin was nominated for 37 Daytime Emmy Awards throughout his career and won six, and he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. In 2006, Philbin was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television, according to Guinness World Records, with more than 16,700 hours on air.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ripa and her current co-host, Ryan Seacrest, said they were 'beyond saddened' to learn of Philbin's death.

'He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years,' the statement said. 'We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show.'

Regis Francis Xavier Philbin was born in New York on August 25, 1931, to Frank and Florence Philbin. He was named after Regis High School, a Jesuit school in Manhattan attended by his father.

He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1953 with a degree in sociology before going on to serve in the US Navy.

Philbin got his start in show business as a page on NBC's 'The Tonight Show.' He later hosted 'The Regis Philbin Show' out of San Diego before joining 'The Joey Bishop Show' as Bishop's sidekick.

After a stint as the host of a local Los Angeles TV talk show, Philbin became the co-host in 1983 of 'The Morning Show' on WABC.

Gifford became Philbin's co-host in 1985, and in 1988 the show was syndicated and renamed. The duo continued hosting together until 2000, at which point Philbin hosted the show alone -- then dubbed 'Live with Regis' -- until he was joined by Ripa in 2001. He finally left the show in November 2011.

Philbin had been married since March 1970 to Joy Philbin, with whom he had two children, Jennifer and Joanna.

An earlier marriage to Kay Faylan lasted from 1957 to 1968. Philbin had two children with Faylan, Danny and Amy.

Tributes to Philbin poured in on social media, including from President Donald Trump, who wrote on Twitter, 'One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend.'

Fellow longtime TV and radio host Larry King shared a picture with Philbin on Twitter, calling him 'such a prolific talent.'

'He could do it all, and we loved him for it,' King wrote. 'I will miss him every day.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The national coin shortage is starting to hit the Wabash Valley

Image

Inmate escapes from Clark County Jail

Image

Country music start set to hit the drive-in screen this weekend

Image

Crew Carwash kicks off fundraiser for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Image

Rose-Hulman awarded grant for Prism Program

Image

Knox County Fair has good week despite pandemic restrictions

Image

Volunteers needed to help transport veterans to doctor visits

Image

Tobacco-Free Vigo Hosts Final Webinar advocating Smoke-Free Casino in Terre Haute

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Kat a Korner in Sullivan back open for business

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 169696

Reported Deaths: 7577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1014114822
Lake11260438
DuPage10701506
Kane8613294
Will7977338
Winnebago3457115
St. Clair3031152
McHenry2621111
Madison169471
Kankakee156766
Rock Island143130
Champaign135017
Unassigned1283192
Kendall117621
Peoria94732
Sangamon75733
DeKalb75624
Boone67722
Jackson46319
McLean44215
Randolph3927
LaSalle38818
Ogle3515
Adams3161
Macon31122
Stephenson2996
Clinton29217
Coles28617
Whiteside26616
Union26221
Tazewell2608
Williamson2404
Grundy2335
Monroe21313
Knox2111
Iroquois2055
Vermilion1642
Cass16311
Warren1620
Henry1551
Jefferson15117
Morgan1515
Lee1212
McDonough11915
Montgomery1183
Marion1100
Macoupin1013
Douglas921
Franklin900
Jo Daviess881
Pulaski880
Perry831
Christian754
Saline730
Bureau692
Livingston662
Woodford663
Logan640
Effingham591
Jersey581
Clark520
Jasper497
Johnson480
Moultrie430
Mercer420
Fayette413
Washington410
Cumberland401
White380
Menard370
Ford361
Mason360
Alexander340
Shelby341
Bond331
Lawrence320
Gallatin310
Piatt310
Carroll292
Crawford280
Wayne271
Massac260
Hancock251
Wabash250
De Witt240
Edgar240
Fulton210
Marshall160
Greene140
Schuyler140
Brown120
Hamilton110
Richland100
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Henderson80
Edwards60
Putnam60
Stark60
Calhoun50
Scott50
Pope30
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 60598

Reported Deaths: 2884
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13409711
Lake6526260
Elkhart424470
Allen3278151
St. Joseph271675
Hamilton2134103
Cass16999
Hendricks1611105
Johnson1516118
Vanderburgh13417
Porter99538
Tippecanoe94211
Clark86945
Madison74764
LaPorte73629
Kosciusko7319
Howard72061
Marshall69518
Bartholomew66445
Noble59128
Boone56445
Monroe56229
Hancock54537
Floyd54344
Delaware53952
Jackson5193
Dubois5169
LaGrange51110
Shelby48325
Grant44129
Warrick40429
Morgan38331
Dearborn37925
Vigo3389
Henry33518
Clinton3183
White31510
Montgomery31021
Lawrence29127
Decatur27132
Wayne2457
Harrison24022
Miami2312
Greene21934
Scott21510
Putnam2028
Daviess19418
DeKalb1944
Jennings19112
Gibson1752
Steuben1753
Ripley1717
Jasper1682
Franklin1658
Perry16212
Orange15324
Starke1434
Jefferson1382
Wabash1373
Posey1320
Whitley1296
Fayette1287
Carroll1202
Huntington1112
Wells1101
Fulton1051
Newton10410
Spencer1001
Knox950
Randolph914
Washington821
Clay805
Jay740
Rush744
Adams691
Owen691
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Tipton662
Brown611
Benton550
Fountain482
Blackford452
Crawford380
Martin380
Switzerland370
Ohio362
Parke350
Union220
Pike210
Vermillion200
Warren191
Unassigned0197