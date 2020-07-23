Clear

Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become season's first hurricane as a new tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico

This year's hurricane season has already had a number of records but another is set to be broken in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 6:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

The most active part of the hurricane season is still weeks away, but experts' predictions for a busy season appear to be holding true, with the National Hurricane Center now monitoring two systems.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which formed Wednesday, is expected to become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday. Meantime, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados, as Gonzalo is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over Thursday and peak at a Category 1, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before tropical storm force winds are anticipated to reach the location, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo had sustained winds of 65 mph and was about 970 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.

Tropical Depression 8 brewing

Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and was about 425 miles off the coast of Port O'Connor, Texas, Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With winds of 30 mph, the system is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by Friday, the hurricane center said.

If it does, the storm will be named Tropical storm Hanna, breaking the record for the earliest H-named storm set by Tropical Storm Harvey on August 3, 2005.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in affect from Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas.

Gonzalo sets early records

Tropical storm Gonzalo marks the earliest that a storm has received a name starting with the letter "G" since the United States began using a named-storm system in 1953. On average, the seventh named storm in a season is on September 16.

The previous record for the earliest seventh named storm formation in the Atlantic was Gert on July 24 during the busiest hurricane season on record, 2005.

"The tropical Atlantic looks extremely conducive for an active season," Philip Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University told CNN.

"While 2020 may beat 2005 to the 7th named storm, 2005 had already had 3 hurricanes and 2 (of those were) major hurricanes (Dennis and Emily) by July 21. 2020 has yet to have a named storm reach hurricane strength," tweeted Klotzbach.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of a few scattered showers. High: 86°

Image

Ballengee to USI

Image

High School Football in Question

Image

Hey Kevin 7-22

Image

Public safety and those who work outside in the heat

Image

Vincennes Community School Corporation wraps up elementary renovation project

Image

Wabash Valley Schools Prepare for Re-Entry: Parents React

Image

New butcher shop open for business in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Fire originally thought was arson ruled as an electrical fire

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 166475

Reported Deaths: 7540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1001244801
Lake11079435
DuPage10531500
Kane8481293
Will7845336
Winnebago3386113
St. Clair2883152
McHenry2559110
Madison160471
Kankakee153466
Rock Island137530
Champaign129317
Unassigned1213193
Kendall115121
Peoria87832
DeKalb72824
Sangamon71733
Boone66321
Jackson43419
McLean41815
Randolph3747
LaSalle36218
Ogle3455
Stephenson2926
Macon28822
Adams2861
Clinton27817
Coles26117
Union25521
Whiteside24616
Tazewell2438
Grundy2265
Williamson2184
Monroe20513
Iroquois2015
Knox1991
Cass16011
Warren1580
Henry1461
Morgan1465
Vermilion1412
Jefferson13817
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1123
Macoupin1003
Marion970
Douglas890
Pulaski880
Jo Daviess801
Franklin790
Perry731
Woodford663
Livingston632
Bureau622
Christian604
Saline600
Logan570
Jersey561
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham481
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer390
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard360
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
White330
Alexander320
Shelby311
Lawrence300
Piatt300
Bond291
Wayne271
Crawford260
Wabash250
Carroll242
De Witt240
Massac240
Gallatin230
Hancock221
Fulton200
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards60
Scott40
Calhoun30
Out of IL30
Putnam30
Pope20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 58673

Reported Deaths: 2863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13094711
Lake6379258
Elkhart415069
Allen3217148
St. Joseph260574
Hamilton2032102
Cass16779
Hendricks1574104
Johnson1476118
Vanderburgh12366
Porter95438
Tippecanoe90711
Clark82145
Madison72064
Kosciusko7118
LaPorte70628
Howard68760
Marshall68216
Bartholomew64845
Noble57928
Boone55445
Hancock52836
Delaware51852
Floyd51044
Jackson5103
LaGrange50410
Monroe49629
Shelby48025
Dubois4698
Grant42128
Warrick38129
Morgan36731
Dearborn35525
Henry32818
Vigo3179
Clinton3133
Montgomery30721
White30710
Lawrence28326
Decatur26632
Harrison23522
Wayne2197
Miami2182
Greene21033
Scott20210
Putnam1978
Jennings18812
DeKalb1804
Daviess17817
Gibson1702
Steuben1653
Jasper1642
Perry16112
Ripley1607
Franklin1538
Orange15024
Starke1414
Jefferson1362
Wabash1323
Posey1280
Whitley1226
Fayette1217
Carroll1202
Huntington1122
Wells1031
Newton10210
Fulton1001
Spencer951
Knox930
Randolph854
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush734
Pulaski691
Sullivan651
Adams631
Owen601
Brown581
Benton540
Tipton522
Fountain472
Blackford452
Crawford370
Martin360
Switzerland360
Parke350
Ohio332
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren171
Unassigned0197