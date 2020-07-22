Clear

5 things to know for July 22: Coronavirus, stimulus, protests, China, social media

Hot temperatures and severe storms for the east, fire threat in the west, and the chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: CNN

No surprise here: United Airlines lost a staggering $1.6 billion last quarter amid travel restrictions and Covid-19 fears. That's actually less than the dire losses analysts predicted. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

While other countries like the UK, India, France, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Pakistan and Iran have some form of federal mask mandate in place, that debate is still raging in the US. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use its authority to implement and expand mask requirements, and possibly intervene in situations like the one unfolding in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp has banned local mask mandates. US case numbers are creeping toward the 4 million mark, and hospitalization rates are nearing April's peak. California has also surpassed New York as the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. Around the world, Argentina saw new record numbers of cases and deaths, and Mexico has now reported more than 40,000 fatalities due to the disease. In the Indian capital of New Delhi, a random testing study shows nearly one in four residents may have been infected with the virus.

2. Stimulus

After a full day of negotiations, the White House and Senate Republicans are no closer to an agreement on the next stimulus bill. During a closed-door lunch, some Republicans railed against President Donald Trump's desire for a payroll tax cut, and it seems other party members are against the idea of another stimulus bill altogether. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will still release their proposal this week, and it will likely include $105 billion in funding to help reopen schools across the country, as well as another round of direct payments to Americans. But he'll have opposition in his own ranks. Sen. Ted Cruz was clear on where he stands on it: "As it's written right now, I'm not only a no, I'm a hell no." A reminder: There's less than three weeks to get a deal done before the August recess, and before current unemployment enhancements run out.

3. Protests

Nearly two months after the death of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests, unrest continues to simmer in parts of the country, leading to even more efforts to regulate police and federal use of force. In Portland, Oregon, where ongoing unrest has taken over parts of the city, there have been 43 federal arrests since July 4. The federal presence there has come under increased scrutiny by local officials and lawmakers who have urged the Trump administration to pull back. The state's two Democratic senators are even pushing legislation that aims to scale back the use of federal law enforcement agents against protesters and prevent agents from making arrests without displaying clear identification. Meanwhile, the Senate has voted overwhelmingly to put some limits on the transfer of military equipment from the Defense Department to state and local police departments under the National Defense Authorization Act.

4. China

The US has charged two alleged Chinese hackers over a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" aimed at coronavirus treatment and vaccine research. And, US prosecutors say, the effort was backed by the Chinese government. These are the first criminal charges against foreign hackers going after coronavirus research, but the hackers' efforts didn't stop there: They have also allegedly targeted dissidents and human rights activists in the US, China and Hong Kong, as well as hundreds of international businesses. The pair are also accused of stealing information about US military satellite programs and high-powered systems from defense contractors, among other defense technology.

5. Social media

Twitter has taken down more than 7,000 accounts related to QAnon, a group that pushes several baseless conspiracy theories and is known to spread disinformation online. The social media titan says there's more action to come that will limit the influence of the roughly 150,000 accounts worldwide that are tied to the QAnon movement. Meanwhile, Facebook has started enacting a new policy of labeling posts from President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden about the November election. However, critics note that the labels don't actually fact check or provide information about the posts themselves. They simply link to a government website about how to vote, which some say could be seen as a tacit endorsement of whatever the post promotes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release adorable photos of Prince George on his 7th birthday

He's 7 already? Time flies!

A new mask allows people to drink without taking it off or uncovering their mouth

But yes, you'll have to suck your beverage of choice through a straw.

Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank are closing hundreds of stores

In the WFH world, the only tie people are tying is the one on their sweatpants.

The NBA has announced zero positive Covid-19 tests after one week in their Disney bubble

Looks like their quarantine measures are working some Disney magic.

zombie brand (n):

In business, it refers to brands that aren't growing. One example is Odwalla, the juice brand recently dropped by parent company Coca-Cola. The beverage giant says it's on the hunt to eliminate even more so-called zombie brands to streamline its offerings and to help ease strain on supply chains.

This just in...

An earthquake brings a tsunami warning near Alaska

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep. This is important because shallow quakes tend to be more damaging. However, early tsunami warnings in the area have been canceled.

TODAY'S NUMBER

738,000

A new study measuring the health impacts of synthetic chemicals has found that exposure to a common flame-retardant compound called polybrominated diphenyl ethers, or PBDE, resulted in this many cases of "intellectual disability" among children over the course of five years.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting."

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, responding to President Trump's criticism of team members and staff who took a knee during the national anthem before a game this week.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

Hidden beauty

I literally said "No way!" out loud when I saw what was hidden in these volcanic rock formations known as "thunder eggs."

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teachers prepared to head back to school

Image

More on last week's executions, how lethal injections work

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 86°

Image

Local woman awarded for her work in senior care

Image

Hospital builds negative pressure environments to help fight COVID-19

Image

BMV resumes driving tests, many students finally able to get their licenses

Image

Three organizations to benefit from United Way grants

Image

Indiana State University face-covering mandate to start later this week

Image

Vincennes back to school plan

Image

Back to School plan in Vigo County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 164864

Reported Deaths: 7517
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook994644788
Lake10963434
DuPage10414500
Kane8433291
Will7762336
Winnebago3365111
St. Clair2794151
McHenry2510109
Madison154071
Kankakee151766
Rock Island135530
Champaign126317
Unassigned1212193
Kendall113221
Peoria85232
DeKalb71723
Sangamon69233
Boone65921
Jackson42019
McLean40815
Randolph3697
LaSalle35018
Ogle3445
Stephenson2906
Adams2891
Macon28222
Clinton27317
Coles25517
Union24121
Whiteside24116
Tazewell2358
Grundy2155
Williamson2114
Monroe19913
Knox1960
Iroquois1815
Cass15711
Warren1540
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13717
Vermilion1372
Lee1192
McDonough11815
Montgomery1072
Marion960
Macoupin953
Pulaski880
Douglas840
Franklin790
Jo Daviess701
Perry701
Woodford643
Livingston612
Saline590
Bureau572
Christian564
Logan550
Jersey541
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham461
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer380
Cumberland371
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
Alexander320
White320
Piatt310
Shelby291
Bond281
Lawrence280
Wayne271
Crawford260
Carroll242
De Witt240
Wabash240
Hancock221
Massac220
Fulton210
Gallatin210
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Hardin70
Edwards60
Stark60
Calhoun40
Putnam30
Out of IL20
Pope20
Scott20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57916

Reported Deaths: 2846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12991709
Lake6277256
Elkhart408068
Allen3203144
St. Joseph255374
Hamilton1991102
Cass16749
Hendricks1573106
Johnson1464118
Vanderburgh11916
Porter94238
Tippecanoe88910
Clark80645
Madison71664
LaPorte69928
Kosciusko6898
Howard68360
Marshall67114
Bartholomew64145
Noble57428
Boone54745
Hancock51936
Delaware51652
Jackson5083
Floyd50144
LaGrange50010
Monroe49028
Shelby47625
Dubois4467
Grant41328
Morgan36731
Warrick35829
Dearborn34625
Henry32418
Clinton3113
Vigo3109
Montgomery30620
White30610
Lawrence28126
Decatur26632
Harrison23622
Wayne2157
Miami2142
Greene20833
Scott2009
Putnam1968
Jennings18812
DeKalb1794
Daviess17417
Ripley1637
Gibson1622
Jasper1622
Steuben1623
Perry16112
Orange15424
Franklin1508
Starke1414
Jefferson1332
Wabash1313
Carroll1202
Fayette1207
Whitley1206
Posey1150
Huntington1112
Newton10110
Wells1011
Fulton992
Spencer931
Knox900
Randolph834
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski671
Sullivan651
Adams581
Owen581
Brown551
Benton540
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio332
Parke330
Pike210
Vermillion200
Union180
Warren171
Unassigned0194