5 things to know for July 22: Coronavirus, stimulus, protests, China, social media

No surprise here: United Airlines lost a staggering $1.6 billion last quarter amid travel restrictions and Covid-19 fears. That's actually less than the dire losses analysts predicted. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

While other countries like the UK, India, France, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Pakistan and Iran have some form of federal mask mandate in place, that debate is still raging in the US. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use its authority to implement and expand mask requirements, and possibly intervene in situations like the one unfolding in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp has banned local mask mandates. US case numbers are creeping toward the 4 million mark, and hospitalization rates are nearing April's peak. California has also surpassed New York as the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. Around the world, Argentina saw new record numbers of cases and deaths, and Mexico has now reported more than 40,000 fatalities due to the disease. In the Indian capital of New Delhi, a random testing study shows nearly one in four residents may have been infected with the virus.

2. Stimulus

After a full day of negotiations, the White House and Senate Republicans are no closer to an agreement on the next stimulus bill. During a closed-door lunch, some Republicans railed against President Donald Trump's desire for a payroll tax cut, and it seems other party members are against the idea of another stimulus bill altogether. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will still release their proposal this week, and it will likely include $105 billion in funding to help reopen schools across the country, as well as another round of direct payments to Americans. But he'll have opposition in his own ranks. Sen. Ted Cruz was clear on where he stands on it: "As it's written right now, I'm not only a no, I'm a hell no." A reminder: There's less than three weeks to get a deal done before the August recess, and before current unemployment enhancements run out.

3. Protests

Nearly two months after the death of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests, unrest continues to simmer in parts of the country, leading to even more efforts to regulate police and federal use of force. In Portland, Oregon, where ongoing unrest has taken over parts of the city, there have been 43 federal arrests since July 4. The federal presence there has come under increased scrutiny by local officials and lawmakers who have urged the Trump administration to pull back. The state's two Democratic senators are even pushing legislation that aims to scale back the use of federal law enforcement agents against protesters and prevent agents from making arrests without displaying clear identification. Meanwhile, the Senate has voted overwhelmingly to put some limits on the transfer of military equipment from the Defense Department to state and local police departments under the National Defense Authorization Act.

4. China

The US has charged two alleged Chinese hackers over a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" aimed at coronavirus treatment and vaccine research. And, US prosecutors say, the effort was backed by the Chinese government. These are the first criminal charges against foreign hackers going after coronavirus research, but the hackers' efforts didn't stop there: They have also allegedly targeted dissidents and human rights activists in the US, China and Hong Kong, as well as hundreds of international businesses. The pair are also accused of stealing information about US military satellite programs and high-powered systems from defense contractors, among other defense technology.

5. Social media

Twitter has taken down more than 7,000 accounts related to QAnon, a group that pushes several baseless conspiracy theories and is known to spread disinformation online. The social media titan says there's more action to come that will limit the influence of the roughly 150,000 accounts worldwide that are tied to the QAnon movement. Meanwhile, Facebook has started enacting a new policy of labeling posts from President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden about the November election. However, critics note that the labels don't actually fact check or provide information about the posts themselves. They simply link to a government website about how to vote, which some say could be seen as a tacit endorsement of whatever the post promotes.

This just in...

An earthquake brings a tsunami warning near Alaska

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep. This is important because shallow quakes tend to be more damaging. However, early tsunami warnings in the area have been canceled.

738,000

A new study measuring the health impacts of synthetic chemicals has found that exposure to a common flame-retardant compound called polybrominated diphenyl ethers, or PBDE, resulted in this many cases of "intellectual disability" among children over the course of five years.

"I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting."

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, responding to President Trump's criticism of team members and staff who took a knee during the national anthem before a game this week.

