5 things to know for July 21: Coronavirus, stimulus, Europe, election 2020, Russia

Heat continues to bake the East with severe storms also in the forecast today. Chad Myers has a look at what you can expect and a look at possible tropical rain this weekend.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

Are sports really on the rebound? The MLB is back this week, and now the NFL has agreed on Covid-19 testing procedures to start preseason training camps. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1.Coronavirus

More people are getting tested for the coronavirus in the US, and that's putting a strain on diagnostics labs and creating significant delays for test results. Labs are working to scale up their capacity and hope to be able to perform about 150,000 tests each day by the end of the month. Meanwhile, results from trials involving three different coronavirus vaccines have now been released, and all of them show positive results and appear to produce proper immune responses. And, just as importantly, they appear to be safe. Another treatment for the virus, from Synairgen, has also shown promising results after the company that manufactures the drug reported positive early results from a Phase 2 trial in the UK. Also, President Donald Trump is finally aboard the mask train: He tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask and said wearing one is patriotic. He also announced he would soon resume regular public briefings after discontinuing them in April.

2. Stimulus

GOP leaders and the Trump administration are split on what to focus on in the next economic recovery package. The President wants to pursue a payroll tax cut and tie money for schools to reopening, two things Senate Republicans are trying to discourage. GOP legislators have also said funding for testing is essential, while the White House doesn't want to give any more money to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Congress debates, some local officials are struggling to spend what they already have. Congress doled out $150 billion in state and local aid in March to help smaller towns and municipalities. However, leaders in these areas say strict federal rules limiting how the funding is supposed to be spent has kept a lot of that money bottled up, even as budget shortfalls and financial woes continue.

3. Europe

European Union leaders have agreed on a landmark stimulus plan to boost Europe's recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The 750 billion euro (almost $858 billion) deal will create reforms to help businesses rebound from the pandemic, roll out new measures to reshape economies in the long term, and create investments to help protect from "future crises." It also will allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in grants and loans to member states. EU heads shook on the stimulus deal after five days of tense negotiations. But now that it's in place, leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes have praised the European body and expressed hope for the future.

4. Election 2020

Top Democrats are asking the FBI to look into claims of Russian interference in the upcoming 2020 election. A letter signed by Democratic House and Senate leaders expresses concerns over a "concerted foreign interference campaign which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November." The letter doesn't specifically mention Russia -- intelligence officials have warned that several foreign adversaries, including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, have upped their ability to carry out cyber programs. However, Congressional Democrats have already voiced their concerns that Russia could repeat its 2016 election tactics in 2020. Meanwhile, GOP leaders have vowed to fill a potential Supreme Court vacancy with another Trump nominee, even if the vacancy occurs after the election.

5. Russia

Speaking of Russia, the US is working to shore up Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014. Recent efforts include a military exercise that began yesterday, not long after Russia launched major military drills of its own in the region. The shows of force are the latest in several tense exchanges between the US and Russia. The US has recently accused Russia of deploying cyberattacks against organizations involved in coronavirus vaccine development and trying to destabilize Libya. Then, of course, there are the reports that Russian operatives paid Taliban forces to target US and UK troops in Afghanistan. The US also recently announced sanctions against a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals' opening game

Sixty feet away is a good social distancing measure, right?

Disney World is tightening its mask rules

You can't roam around while eating any more, so take some time to enjoy those churros.

Nicki Minaj is pregnant

She's expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Keanu Reeves is writing comic books

What a delightful combination!

TODAY'S NUMBER

4.7 million

That's how many people the Transportation Security Administration said it screened last week, down from about 4.8 million the previous week. It's the first dip in air travelers since April, and overall, the number is only about a quarter of the number of travelers screened on the equivalent days in 2019.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nobody could possibly fill the shoes of Congressman Lewis. His leadership and fighting spirit is needed now more than ever in this country."

State Sen. Nikema Williams, who was chosen to replace the late Rep. John Lewis on the ballot for his Atlanta-area Congressional district in November.

AND FINALLY

Well, this isn't proper symphony etiquette...

Oh, to be an adorable cat stealing the show, getting loving pets from orchestra members and generally living the life.

(Click here to view)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 163922

Reported Deaths: 7494
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook990524777
Lake10896433
DuPage10317498
Kane8406289
Will7687335
Winnebago3362108
St. Clair2767150
McHenry2480107
Madison153471
Kankakee151666
Rock Island134430
Champaign124917
Unassigned1213193
Kendall112621
Peoria83832
DeKalb71023
Sangamon67133
Boone65621
Jackson42019
McLean40415
Randolph3707
LaSalle34318
Ogle3395
Stephenson2896
Adams2851
Macon28222
Clinton27117
Coles24917
Union23721
Whiteside23416
Tazewell2268
Grundy2135
Williamson2134
Monroe19813
Knox1930
Iroquois1815
Cass15611
Warren1530
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13617
Vermilion1302
McDonough11815
Lee1172
Montgomery1062
Marion930
Macoupin893
Pulaski880
Douglas800
Franklin780
Perry681
Jo Daviess661
Woodford653
Livingston602
Saline560
Christian554
Jersey541
Bureau532
Logan510
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham421
Johnson420
Fayette383
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Mercer340
Ford331
Alexander320
White310
Moultrie300
Piatt300
Shelby291
Lawrence270
Wayne271
Crawford260
Bond251
Carroll232
Edgar230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Massac220
De Witt210
Gallatin210
Fulton200
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Hardin60
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57206

Reported Deaths: 2825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12843706
Lake6223254
Elkhart404664
Allen3168143
St. Joseph252474
Hamilton1953101
Cass16719
Hendricks1560103
Johnson1444118
Vanderburgh11536
Porter92138
Tippecanoe88610
Clark78244
Madison71564
LaPorte69528
Kosciusko6798
Howard67359
Marshall66313
Bartholomew63845
Noble56628
Boone53445
Delaware51352
Hancock51136
Jackson5063
LaGrange49910
Floyd49244
Monroe48428
Shelby47525
Dubois4357
Grant40327
Morgan36931
Warrick35229
Dearborn33425
Henry32318
Clinton3103
Montgomery30620
White30210
Vigo3019
Lawrence27826
Decatur26632
Harrison23322
Miami2092
Greene20733
Wayne2076
Scott1989
Putnam1948
Jennings18712
DeKalb1764
Daviess17317
Perry16012
Gibson1592
Jasper1592
Ripley1577
Steuben1543
Orange14924
Franklin1478
Starke1384
Wabash1293
Jefferson1252
Carroll1202
Fayette1197
Whitley1166
Posey1110
Huntington1102
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton911
Spencer911
Knox870
Randolph824
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski681
Sullivan651
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio322
Parke320
Pike200
Vermillion200
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193