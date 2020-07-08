Clear

Facebook audit paints 'deeply troubling' picture of company's response to Trump posts, civil rights issues

Facebook continues to operate with glaring blind spots for hateful content and misinformation on the site and has made a number of decisions in the last year...

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

Facebook continues to operate with glaring blind spots for hateful content and misinformation on the site and has made a number of decisions in the last year that "represent significant setbacks for civil rights," according to a highly anticipated audit of the company's practices.

The report, which was commissioned by Facebook and put together by a team of civil rights attorneys over a two-year period, raised concerns about "vexing and heartbreaking decisions" made by the social network, including its decision not to take action on multiple controversial posts from President Donald Trump and being "far too reluctant to adopt strong rules to limit misinformation and voter suppression" with the 2020 election only months away.

The audit comes as Facebook is under pressure from civil rights groups who helped organize a large advertising boycott to clean up its site and do more to identify and remove hate speech and misinformation.

The lead attorney conducting the audit, Laura Murphy, told CNN in an interview that Facebook is not "at the point where the appreciation of civil rights is as robust as it should be."

While the report commended the company for taking some steps over the two-year period to put in place more stringent controls on its content, it also stated that auditors were "deeply concerned that the last two years were not used to put a more robust civil rights infrastructure in place at Facebook."

The report was particularly critical of the company for its inaction on recent posts from Trump, including one alleging "illegal" absentee voting and another during a protest in which he said "looting" would lead to "shooting."

The auditors concluded that the company's decision not to remove these posts is "deeply troubling." According to the report, "One post allowed the propagation of hate/violent speech and two facilitated voter suppression. In all three cases Facebook asserted that the posts did not violate its Community Standards."

The auditors voiced their disagreement with the company's decision to leave the President's posts on the site, the report said, but the decision to keep the posts there was made "at the highest level." These decisions also prompted sharp criticisms from Facebook employees as well as civil rights groups at the time.

"We believe civil rights expertise was not sought and applied to the degree it should have been and the resulting decisions were devastating," the report said. "Our fear was (and continues to be) that these decisions establish terrible precedent for others to emulate."

Facebook has now committed to hiring a senior executive at the vice president level with civil rights experience to oversee the company's application of civil rights priorities. The civil rights groups behind the advertiser boycott had demanded a c-suite level executive with a civil rights profile.

"What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go," said Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has been the point person for the company's efforts to address civil rights concerns. "As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company. We would urge companies in our industry and beyond to do the same."

Murphy said in the interview that the company is facing an "important moment" in which urgent action is needed and it "remains to be seen" if the company is willing to act quickly enough.

"I don't think there's a big window," Murphy said. "I think people are very concerned about domestic actors using the platform to interfere with our elections and to spread misinformation."

Civil rights leaders who met with top executives of the company on Tuesday, including Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, slammed Facebook for failing to outline a specific timeline for taking future steps to address hate speech, voter suppression and hate groups on its platform.

"I think there is some areas where the company adopts timelines like they've adopted a timeline for increasing diversity numbers that are very strong, and in other areas there's just too much deliberation and not enough action," Murphy said.

"We tried to lay out a game plan for the company, but really the ball's in their court now," Murphy said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
The Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addiction & Chemical Dependency Services

Image

Vigo County School Board hosts final listening session about Sex Education

Image

Terre Haute police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, afternoon thundershowers. High: 94

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Futures Showcase Games

Image

College Summer League

Image

Local care facility celebrates National Strawberry Day

Image

12-Points Car Show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

Image

Heat, Covid-19 and Sports

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 149574

Reported Deaths: 7273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook930534651
Lake10039425
DuPage9392477
Kane7909276
Will6996322
Winnebago311897
McHenry214198
St. Clair2054138
Kankakee131265
Unassigned1177210
Rock Island107330
Madison105470
Kendall100622
Champaign97315
Boone61721
DeKalb58720
Peoria57429
Sangamon46233
Jackson34019
McLean28913
Randolph2887
Stephenson2806
Ogle2784
Clinton24317
Macon23822
LaSalle23317
Whiteside20015
Union19519
Coles17917
Grundy1765
Iroquois1675
Tazewell1548
Knox1490
Warren1470
Monroe13713
Cass1367
Adams1341
Williamson1334
Morgan1323
Jefferson10717
Lee1042
McDonough10215
Henry981
Pulaski800
Vermilion792
Marion700
Macoupin603
Perry581
Montgomery561
Douglas540
Livingston532
Christian474
Jasper477
Jo Daviess471
Ford401
Woodford372
Jersey361
Franklin340
Bureau312
Menard260
Mercer250
Washington240
Fayette233
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Piatt200
Effingham191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Logan180
Bond171
Cumberland170
Clark150
Fulton150
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
De Witt120
Marshall120
Edgar110
Brown100
Saline100
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
White80
Richland70
Hamilton60
Stark60
Gallatin40
Pike40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 48626

Reported Deaths: 2717
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11723689
Lake5212244
Elkhart332051
Allen2815132
St. Joseph198168
Cass16399
Hamilton1596101
Hendricks1414100
Johnson1288117
Porter73637
Tippecanoe7279
Madison66364
Clark66044
Bartholomew58944
Howard58057
LaPorte57926
Vanderburgh5706
Kosciusko5564
Marshall4926
Noble48428
Jackson4723
LaGrange4719
Delaware45050
Boone44943
Hancock44935
Shelby43025
Floyd38244
Morgan32931
Monroe30128
Montgomery29720
Grant29526
Clinton2892
Dubois2836
Henry28016
White26510
Decatur25532
Lawrence24625
Vigo2368
Dearborn23323
Warrick22129
Harrison21622
Greene19032
Miami1842
Jennings17612
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess14717
Wayne1426
Orange13523
Perry1359
Steuben1302
Franklin1268
Ripley1227
Jasper1212
Wabash1132
Carroll1102
Fayette1017
Newton9910
Whitley965
Starke933
Gibson872
Randolph804
Huntington782
Wells751
Jefferson722
Fulton711
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox640
Clay604
Rush583
Adams501
Owen491
Benton480
Sullivan451
Posey440
Spencer411
Blackford392
Brown391
Crawford320
Fountain322
Tipton311
Switzerland270
Martin230
Parke230
Ohio170
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193