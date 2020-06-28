Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
More than half of all states are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, leading to a halt in reopening plans and reinstated restrictions in some states. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 7:05 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 8:15 AM
