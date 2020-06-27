Clear

Bar-goers upset they can't drink at Florida bars

Article Image

Not even two months after re-opening, some businesses across Florida must take a step back as leaders across the state shut down alcohol sales at bars as coronavirus cases soar to record-breaking numbers statewide.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 6:05 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: WALA

Click here for updates on this story

PERDIDO KEY, FL (WALA ) -- Not even two months after re-opening, some businesses across Florida must take a step back as leaders across the state shut down alcohol sales at bars as coronavirus cases soar to record-breaking numbers statewide.

Effective immediately establishments that make 50% of their revenue off alcohol are suspended from selling it on site, though they can still sell alcohol to-go in sealed containers.

A loophole for the Florabama which can still serve alcohol inside as they operate with their restaurant license only and close their bar area.

“We are fortunate here at Florabama to have a restaurant and have a restaurant license.”

Even with the change Jenifer Parnell doesn’t believe it will deter people from seeing them.

“People love the Florabama, you know, it’s a unique place and it’s a special. It’s close to people’s hearts so they’ll still wanna come. We’ll just have limited capacity and do what we can to make the best of it,” said Parnell.

Bar-goers we talked to were not happy about the order.

“Stopping serving on bars is asinine… that’s why we come here. We come here to let loose, we come here to get away,” said Mary Martin.

“It definitely changes the experience. I mean who's gonna go to a bar if they can’t drink alcohol” said William Johnston.

Both Martin and Johnston say they will not go to any bars in Florida as long as they can’t sit inside and have a drink.

For now the Florabama will not charge a cover and is open to all ages.

Since they reopened they've seen a couple hundred people each weekend and no employees have been sick with COVID-19.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Weekend rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

Image

More reopens in Illinois in time for weekend

Image

Seniors and 8th graders graduate together

Image

Protestors applaud firing of protection officer after social media post

Image

Police search for dangerous driver

Image

Juvenile questioned after fire

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Homemade sunburn remedies

Image

Salvation Army holds food drive for families

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 140291

Reported Deaths: 6847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook890684526
Lake9553412
DuPage8879465
Kane7582261
Will6542316
Winnebago295990
McHenry197596
St. Clair1722133
Kankakee124062
Kendall94120
Madison88368
Rock Island82928
Champaign82612
Boone56821
DeKalb53518
Peoria46326
Sangamon40131
Jackson32919
Randolph2787
Stephenson2655
McLean25513
Ogle2434
Clinton22917
Macon22722
LaSalle20117
Union18318
Whiteside18015
Coles15517
Iroquois1555
Grundy1514
Warren1330
Morgan1243
Knox1230
Cass1211
Monroe12013
Tazewell1157
Jefferson10517
Williamson1044
McDonough10015
Lee962
Henry781
Adams761
Pulaski720
Marion650
Vermilion542
Macoupin493
Perry470
Jasper467
Douglas450
Christian424
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Unassigned290
Ford271
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Mason220
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Massac90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Hamilton30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44140

Reported Deaths: 2595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11104676
Lake4650238
Elkhart286441
Allen2547100
St. Joseph178060
Cass16389
Hamilton141797
Hendricks134897
Johnson1212117
Porter65436
Madison63263
Clark60744
Tippecanoe5798
Bartholomew57543
Howard52751
LaPorte51025
Jackson4433
Kosciusko4382
LaGrange4306
Delaware41447
Shelby40925
Boone40641
Noble40428
Hancock39735
Marshall3933
Vanderburgh3766
Floyd35443
Morgan30931
Grant28726
Montgomery28319
Clinton2751
White25610
Dubois2556
Decatur24132
Monroe22128
Henry21615
Vigo2168
Lawrence20924
Harrison20322
Dearborn19522
Greene18529
Warrick18329
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1628
Scott1536
DeKalb1484
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1248
Wayne1196
Perry1175
Steuben1162
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1012
Wabash1012
Fayette907
Newton9010
Randolph754
Whitley754
Wells661
Huntington652
Jay650
Fulton641
Starke633
Washington631
Jefferson581
Pulaski581
Clay564
Knox530
Rush533
Benton450
Sullivan451
Adams421
Owen411
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson292
Tipton291
Posey280
Spencer281
Crawford270
Fountain252
Martin220
Parke220
Switzerland220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192