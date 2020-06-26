Clear

Working from a vacation rental home? Here's what you need to know

Article Image

Jessica Dowshen just wants a little more space to breathe this summer."I am most looking forward to just being able to walk outside of the house witho...

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

Jessica Dowshen just wants a little more space to breathe this summer.

"I am most looking forward to just being able to walk outside of the house without a mask on because there won't be any other people around," Dowshen said of her upcoming working vacation in western New Jersey.

Stepping out of her apartment building in Brooklyn -- where she shares 900 square feet with her husband and two boys, 7 and 10 -- affords no such mask-free luxury.

So the family is spending a little over a month in a rented farmhouse two miles from the Delaware River separating New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dowshen and her husband both work for the city of New York and are able to work remotely. They plan to alternate working and time off with their boys, who will have more freedom to play outside.

They're among a growing number of people renting properties for a month or more. While the pandemic has created all sorts of reasons for longer-term stays, according to rental behemoth Airbnb, the company is keeping a close eye on indicators that more people are taking working from home on the road.

"It's something that we're really interested in and are tracking to see what happens as we sort of work our way through the pandemic," said Chris Lehane, senior vice president for global policy and communications at Airbnb. "Does this become just a different way that people work and live?"

Airbnb now showcases monthly stays on its homepage and also highlights getaways within a short drive in response to a 20% drop in how far guests are traveling from home to rental properties.

What happens next in the travel industry -- and the world -- is anyone's guess. But there are some key considerations for anyone thinking about working from a vacation rental.

Location matters

While the world is opening up and many spots are eager to get back to business, some locations are in better shape than others in terms of coronavirus transmission.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that staying home is still the best way to prevent the virus' spread, but the agency offers a series of considerations for travelers, including whether Covid-19 is spreading in your community or where you're going.

And more locations are implementing or considering 14-day quarantines for people arriving from heavily affected areas.

Car travel is generally considered easier to control than air travel in terms of your interactions with other people, and shorter trips mean less of a need to navigate public restrooms, drive-thrus and so on.

Take a close look at the connectivity situation

If you're planning to stay a while and work, technology matters.

"High-speed internet. Smart TVs. Because a lot of times people who are renting out places, they're not equipped for you to stay there for so long," said Katie Sturino, a New Yorker who has been renting an Airbnb house in Maine since March.

Sturino hasn't had much trouble with connectivity at the waterfront house outside of Camden (although cell service in the area is spotty for her), but she and her husband turned down some properties because they were not updated.

And old-fashioned mail service matters, too, if you expect to receive packages.

Sturino owns Megababe, a company that makes women's personal care products, and she receives a lot of packages and samples.

"I would advise going to the post office and establishing a relationship," she said.

Meanwhile, the house that Dowshen is renting has never had any complaints about internet service, but if virtual camps, video webinars and business meetings outmatch it, the owner has offered to upgrade the service.

Dowshen is hoping the WiFi may even extend to the garden.

Pay attention to rooms with desks or tables and how easily those spaces can be closed off for meetings or calls. When in doubt, contact the owner and ask.

There's no overcommunicating in the age of coronavirus

Dowshen was careful to double check with the owner about the availability of outdoor space, as it's a driving force for getting out of the city.

It turns out that there are animals on the property that her kids can visit and the house is close to a river. She also made sure her kids would be welcome as the listing suggests it's best for kids 12 and older. All set.

She's not worried about hygiene as the host has committed to Airbnb's enhanced cleaning protocol. For those who get nervous, disinfecting wipes add a sense of security and come in handy on the road.

For longer stays, Sturino suggests asking more specifically about beds and how new the mattresses are "because I've been at Airbnbs before in the past where the bed, if I had to sleep there for one more night, I would just sleep on the floor."

Laundry access is also a factor for longer stays, especially if you're trying to look professional and polished from the waist up.

Self-care and gratitude are more important than ever

Both Dowshen and Sturino realize they're incredibly fortunate to be able to work remotely and to have the means to get away.

Sturino has lost a lot of her income for 2020 and is still paying rent on her Chelsea apartment, but the financial strain is worth the investment she's made in her health and well-being in Maine -- a place that she loves and feels safe.

"It was a place that seemed like it would be a great location to find some peace and get work done and just try to figure it all out as the world is changing rapidly," Sturino said.

Dowshen echoes that sentiment.

"I have to remind myself of how lucky I am and how grateful I am that we even have the option to be able to go out of the city to take care of ourselves in this way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot, windy, becoming rainy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farms to Families in Greene County

Image

A bill that would recognize 911 operators as first responders, making its way to Indiana

Image

Friday: Sunny, hotter & breezy. Slight chance of patchy AM showers. High: 91°

Image

Josh Phegley

Image

New Terre Haute firefighters sworn in

Image

Local volunteer fire department gets new grain bin rescue equipment

Image

Vermillion County officials introducing at home water test for residents

Image

Crews gear up for phase two of the Business 50 project in Washington

Image

Ready for an Indiana road trip? This new website will steer you in the right direction

Image

Rose-Hulman grant

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 139434

Reported Deaths: 6810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook886504500
Lake9514411
DuPage8825463
Kane7529257
Will6493315
Winnebago293589
McHenry194995
St. Clair1694132
Kankakee117362
Kendall94021
Madison87268
Rock Island81628
Champaign81412
Boone56721
DeKalb53418
Peoria45926
Sangamon39931
Jackson32819
Randolph2787
Stephenson2615
McLean25413
Ogle2404
Clinton22617
Macon22622
LaSalle19917
Union18118
Whiteside17815
Coles15517
Iroquois1495
Grundy1454
Warren1310
Morgan1233
Knox1210
Cass1190
Monroe11813
Tazewell1147
Jefferson10517
Williamson1024
McDonough10115
Lee962
Henry781
Adams711
Pulaski670
Marion650
Vermilion522
Macoupin503
Jasper467
Perry460
Douglas450
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Unassigned390
Jersey341
Woodford332
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43655

Reported Deaths: 2586
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11042675
Lake4596238
Elkhart280541
Allen250797
St. Joseph174059
Cass16299
Hamilton141197
Hendricks134697
Johnson1205117
Porter63536
Madison62463
Clark60544
Bartholomew57243
Tippecanoe5558
Howard52450
LaPorte50225
Jackson4423
Kosciusko4322
LaGrange4206
Delaware41347
Shelby40924
Boone40241
Hancock39735
Noble39228
Marshall3853
Vanderburgh3696
Floyd35043
Morgan30830
Grant28026
Montgomery27719
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21928
Henry21515
Vigo2148
Lawrence20424
Harrison20322
Dearborn19322
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1546
DeKalb1464
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1228
Wayne1156
Steuben1132
Perry1124
Ripley1117
Carroll1042
Jasper1002
Wabash992
Newton9010
Fayette887
Randolph744
Whitley744
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington642
Starke633
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Knox540
Pulaski541
Rush523
Benton440
Owen411
Sullivan411
Adams391
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Spencer281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Posey270
Fountain252
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke210
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192