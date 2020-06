WASHINGTON, Ind (WTHI) – A mother will appear in court in connection to the death of her toddler.

23 year old Marissa Aishe faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and domestic battery resulting in death.

First responders rushed her 16 month old to Daviess County Community Hospital on Monday.

The child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children, where the child was declared brain dead Wednesday.

