Clear

Before going to the beach or attending a cookout, the CDC wants you to consider these guidelines

Article Image

This isn't going to be an ordinary summer even with states loosening restrictions on life during the...

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 2:22 PM
Posted By: CNN

This isn't going to be an ordinary summer even with states loosening restrictions on life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that the people are eager to return to normal activity and ways of life," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday. "However, it is important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended."

The CDC on Friday released long-awaited updates to its guidelines for social distancing and times and places where that is difficult.

In general, the CDC says people should protect themselves by practicing everyday preventive actions, like wearing cloth face covers, not touching your face with unwashed hands, washing your hands often, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if you are sick.

But before you go on that family vacation, head out to a cookout or hit the gym, here are some of the things the CDC says should be top of mind in addition to practicing everyday actions.

Hosting get-togethers

• The virus that causes Covid-19 likes stuffy, enclosed areas so well-ventilated areas are better -- open the windows -- and outside is best.

• When guests arrive, show them where they can wash their hands.

• Arrange tables and chairs so families can sit together but groups are 6 feet apart.

• If you serve food, have one person do it, but it's better if people bring their own.

• Make a list of who attends, just in case someone who came turns out to have been infected and you have to tell people.

• If possible, have a virtual get-together. It's the best way to avoid getting infected

Traveling overnight

• Ask the hotel what their cleaning/disinfecting policy is for frequently touched surfaces.

• If doing your own disinfecting, wear disposable gloves, follow product directions and make sure there's good ventilation.

• When walking through a hotel, try to take the stairs

• Try to use the places where you might end up within 6 feet of other people -- dining areas, fitness centers, game rooms, hot tubs, lounges, pools, salons, saunas and spas -- as little as possible.

Going to the gym

• Wipe down machines and equipment with disinfecting wipes and use hand sanitizer

• Know that locker rooms might only be open so people can use the toilets and sinks

• Wear a mask during low-intensity workouts

• Consider doing any vigorous exercise outside

• Don't share items like resistance bands or weight belts, as these are not cleaned or disinfected between each use

• No high-fives or elbow bumps

• Limit your number of indoor group fitness classes

Going to nail salons

• Reserve a spot if you can

• Wait in your car, if possible, giving the shop a cell number to contact you. Or wait outside.

• Before they start, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

• Pay with your phone or use other cashless options. If you using money or a card that is touched, use hand sanitizer.

Riding public transportation

• Check for any route or schedule changes to avoid lengthy trips

• Try not to touch kiosks, ticket machines, handrails, elevator buttons and surfaces in the restrooms.

• Try to have a row of sets between you and others

• After you leave the station use hand sanitizer

• When you get to where you were going wash your hands

Using libraries

• Go online and check out material in advance, if possible.

• Check out digital materials and if not, request curbside pickup

• Wash your hands before you go and after someone hands you your material.

• If you are using a computer at the library, make sure it is disinfected. Only one person should use the computer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
A sunny Saturday with below average temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

Image

Annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA going on now

Image

Registration day takes place at SMWC

Image

IN Health Commissioner: All Hoosiers can soon get tested for COVID-19

Image

Wabash Valley Art Spaces receives $75,000 grant

Image

MacKenzie Stoltz

Image

Tucker Barnhart

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Union Health is expanding access of care by opening a new convenient care facility on Terre Haute’s

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182