Clear

Best moments from CNN and Sesame Street's second coronavirus town hall for kids and parents

Article Image

CNN has once again partnered with Sesame Street for a second town hall about coronavirus to give kids the opportunity to learn more about the pandemic and as...

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

CNN has once again partnered with Sesame Street for a second town hall about coronavirus to give kids the opportunity to learn more about the pandemic and ask questions.

'The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents' aired on Saturday morning and tackled issues including summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The 60-minute special featured experts and Sesame Street characters -- including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover. Together, they answered questions submitted by families.

The event was moderated by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill, and, of course, Big Bird.

Here are some of the best moments:

Dr. Gupta played an accordion for a song about caring

After just a little bit of convincing from Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby, Gupta bought out an accordion to play a big opening song.

Everyone, including Hill, sang along to the tune about how we should care for each other during the pandemic, because 'like birds of a feather, we're in this together.'

The song went through the alphabets of the word 'care': C is for covering your face with a mask, A is for a park and staying six feet apart, R is for remembering to wash your hands, and E is for everyone's job to help others.

Turns out Dr. Gupta has some hidden talents we didn't know about!

Some kids wondered when they could visit their grandparents

Kane, a 5-year-old from California, and Oscar, a 7-year-old from Kansas, wanted to know when it would be safe to hug their grandparents again.

While spending so much time away from family has been really hard for everyone, we do it to keep each other safe. But according to Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, it may be possible to start seeing family members again.

'One of the most important things though is that we always tell the truth,' Acton said.

'If we're not feeling good, we should tell an adult that we don't feel good because that's not a good time to go visit. But your family might decide now might be an OK time to go visit.'

While everyone is starting to really miss their friends and family, it's important to remember that we are all in this together, and what matters most is keeping each other safe.

What about play dates with friends?

A lot of kiddos had the same question: can they go back to having play dates?

While its ultimately up to our parents if we can visit our friends or have them sleepover, there is another way for families to stay social with friends.

'Families are picking other families to pair up with, so you kind of become two families that get together and that's the same families you always get together with and that helps you keep safe as well,' Acton said.

It's also very important to make sure both you and your friend aren't feeling sick when seeing each other.

If you're visiting a friend, Gupta added that it's also a good idea to use the bathroom before the play date so you can avoid the risk of sharing too many spaces.

The muppets sang for essential workers

Some of our favorite Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Grover, and Abby Cadabby, sang a song dedicated to thanking all the heroes in our neighborhoods.

Photos and videos of essential workers, including doctors, construction workers, cashiers, and firefighters, were displayed on the screen while the trio sang the catchy tune.

'Thank you to all the amazing heroes out there, helping and caring for others,' Abby Cadabby said.

Raya, a muppet in India, showed off how he passes the time

Millions of children across the world are still isolating at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. For Raya, a muppet in India, shared his own experiences.

While schools are still closed, Raya got to go to the park where he practiced social distancing while meeting his friend.

'I waved to him from across the park and I even gave him an air [high] five,' Raya said. 'It was great to see him, even at a distance.'

These siblings wanted to know if it was safe to go to the beach

Eight-year-old Alec and his sister, 11-year-old Angelina, asked Gupta if the coronavirus could be spread at the beach.

'When you're outside, you're going to be much safer than when you're inside,' Gupta answered. 'So outside is good, I think a lot of people should remember that. It's probably healthy both physically and mentally.'

Gupta encouraged the siblings to go out at times when there aren't too many people around. He also reminded us of the importance to always maintain social distancing and wash our hands whenever we use shared spaces, like bathrooms.

Acton also gave some fun ideas on how to social distance outdoors, like drawing a big circle in the sand around ourselves and our family at the beach.

US gymnasts shared how they're working out at home

Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, teammates on the gold-medal winning US gymnastics squad at the 2016 Olympics, joined the town hall to talk about how they've been staying active while being home.

Now that gyms are open, Biles said it hasn't been easy getting back into the swing of things. Before that, the gymnast was doing Zoom workouts.

Hernandez got a new coach: her dog, who regularly interrupted her when attempting to practice some of her skills.

Both women were supposed to attend the 2020 Summer Olympics, which has been delayed until next year. Despite the disappointing news, Biles and Hernandez agreed that the world's health comes first.

'It was kind of tough, it was like getting the rug swept out from underneath you,' Hernandez said. 'Nobody was really expecting anything that happened this year to happen so we're all just hanging in there and trying to make the best of it that we can.'

The gymnasts encouraged kids to stay positive and find things that makes them happy, like cooking, working out, or watching their favorite shows.

How to answer your children's many 'why' questions

Jaime Dapper, a mother of three from Las Vegas, said her children are 'constantly asking 'why, why, why?'' She wanted to know how much, or how little, she should explain to them.

Children are full of curiosity, and it's through these questions that they learn more about the world around them. To educate kids and answer their questions without overwhelming them, parents should only answer the one question asked, said Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop.

Giving children too much information can lead to worry and anxiety, Truglio said.

'If you don't know the answer, it's OK to say, 'I don't know, but let's find out together,'' she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
A sunny Saturday with below average temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

Image

Annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA going on now

Image

Registration day takes place at SMWC

Image

IN Health Commissioner: All Hoosiers can soon get tested for COVID-19

Image

Wabash Valley Art Spaces receives $75,000 grant

Image

MacKenzie Stoltz

Image

Tucker Barnhart

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Union Health is expanding access of care by opening a new convenient care facility on Terre Haute’s

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182