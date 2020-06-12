Must-watch videos of the week

A close call on a boat, an unrecognizable celebrity, and a star singer crashes a commencement. Here are the must-see videos of the week.

Right place, right time

A group of nine boaters found themselves in a frightening situation after a towline snapped while their boat was being towed to safety off the coast of Florida. Fortunately, the Okalossa Sheriff's Department Marine Unit was close by and was able to spring into action to pull them off the boat as it started sinking. All nine people aboard were wearing lifejackets, and two were treated for minor injuries.

Shocking transformation

A lot of us are looking to get a haircut after quarantining from the coronavirus, but Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame took it to a whole new level. Robertson, who said he hadn't cut his hair in 17 years, stunned fans and family alike. Watch the video above to see his wife's priceless reaction.

Commencement crash

Fans of the popular show "Schitt's Creek" were delighted after the star singer Mariah Carey joined the cast for a rendition of her song "Hero" during a YouTube commencement video. Carey, who is a running theme on the show, has said she is a fan of the series herself.

A beer to remember

A pair of best friends got the experience of a lifetime after their social media post about unity went viral. Country music star Brad Paisley was so touched by the image that he surprised the duo by buying out a warehouse full of beer. Sign me up!

Not your average fish tale

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is known for his big performances on the basketball court, but his latest achievement came at sea. He assisted his crew in reeling in a massive 442-pound marlin while in a sportfishing tournament off the coast of North Carolina. In what might be Jordan's first big loss, three other boats hauled in marlins weighing over 450 pounds.