Clear

Ben & Jerry's co-founder and a black entrepreneur on ways leaders can stand against racism

Article Image

Ben and Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy talks with CNN's Julia Chatterley about the diversity in his company and what they are doing to tackle structural racism.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: CNN

City streets and hearts across America are smoldering. For generations, black parents have feared for the safety of their children every time they walk out the door. Black men and women fear they may never return home every time they face a routine encounter with police. Many corporations, brands and so-called influencers benefit from and co-op the undeniable impact of black culture and then disregard the very pain and plights of black consumers. And now, black Americans watch as the President of the United States tweets, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," directly inspired by some of the most hateful moments of our past.

The time for tepid and delicate corporate statements is over. Racial bias workshops simply will not do. Now is the time for American business leaders who truly believe in justice for all and despise racism to take real and substantial action.

Black consumers know their power and influence. Strategies for real change and economic empowerment are being crafted in boardrooms as we speak.

Here is our call to action for American businesses ready to join the fight against systemic racism.

Support black entrepreneurs

So many black Americans dream of becoming entrepreneurs. Areas like Tulsa's Greenwood District, Harlem in New York and Washington's U Street and H Street corridors have a rich history of black innovation, ingenuity and brilliance.

And yet, these places — along with many other American communities — are no longer brimming with the same volume of black-owned storefronts and ventures. Systemic discrimination throughout our banking and financial institutions has left many black entrepreneurs with little access to funding, credit and the other resources required to take the next step in growth. It is critical that America's most influential businesses and business leaders truly support black-owned businesses and help cultivate the next generation of black entrepreneurs.

Hire and empower black employees — junior and senior alike

It is not enough to simply hire more black employees. Without diverse representation at the highest levels of management and honest dialogue about race throughout the organization, America's leading companies will continue to encounter the very same battles with racism that the country is experiencing today. So many brands have faced backlash in recent years over insensitive ads and stunts depicting blackface and racist imagery. These embarrassments could have easily been avoided by having vocal and empowered black leaders at the table.

Hold police, vendors and contractors accountable

America's leading corporations must understand where their partners, vendors and contractors stand on the issue of race. Companies should use their purchasing power to support vendors that share their values and commitment to racial equity and justice within their businesses and across society. And companies should join us in boycotting partners, vendors and contractors with histories of discrimination and outright racism. This commitment should include ending business engagements and relationships with local and state law enforcement that have poor records on matters of racial bias and police brutality.

Less talk, more funding

Companies and executives need to put their money where their mouth is. If they want to effectuate deep and lasting change at political, economic and social levels, they can start by funding the organizations and movements doing the work of eradicating systemic racism. In recent days, we have seen some bold statements by companies like Peloton and Levi's, which have pledged real money to organizations including the NAACP Legal Defense Fundand the American Civil Liberties Union.

Use power for justice

There are over 11,000 lobbyists in DC and big business spends nearly $3 billion per year to influence legislation, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That's in addition to all the corporate PAC contributions to curry favor. The reality is that if business truly wanted to change our laws to end qualified immunity so that cops are held accountable, it would be done. The time has long passed for business to use its undeniable political power for justice.

Black Americans and all those who yearn for justice — in our country and around the world — are watching. The actions of America's business leaders will be judged by black people and all conscious consumers who stand against racism. Those generations to come will look back to the actions we take right now in this most important moment. And ultimately, history will tell a clear story of both those companies and leaders who stood for justice and those that chose to remain silent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Long Stretch of Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mosquito Season in Full Swing, With West Nile in Illinois

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County theft and burglary case

Image

Friday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 86°

Image

Brandon Stroud

Image

ISU Athletics

Image

SMWC Men's Basketball

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Inmates describe life in federal prison in the age of coronavirus

Image

Terre Haute businesses react to Stage 4 of Governor's Reopening Plan

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182