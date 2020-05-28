Clear
How to safely go on a summer vacation during the coronavirus era

Is the water safe? Should you sanitize your lounge chairs? If you're planning on visiting a pool or beach during the pandemic, these are some things you should know.

Posted: May 28, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and borders closed all over the world, BreAnne Henry scrapped her plans for a summer trip to Ireland and Portugal.

Instead, the Calgary physiotherapist and her fiancé came up with a Plan B for their summer vacation: drive seven hours west to Kelowna to check out the wineries, the trails and the beaches.

But that plan is tentative because it requires driving across a Canadian border from Alberta to British Columbia and as of now at least, crossing provincial lines is very much discouraged by public health officials.

"That's where Plan C comes in," says Henry. "Obviously, we want to follow all the rules laid out by the government and if they're still saying only essential travel interprovincially, then we'll go on camping trips through Alberta."

Millions of travelers are developing Plan Bs and Cs for this summer.

"During these difficult times, the need to find some way to escape and recharge is perhaps even more important than it had been in years past," says Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University Medical Center. Griffin, however, points out that some vacation options are safer than others.

As border restrictions begin to ease and economies — and hotels — begin to open up, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests staying home to stay safe. But it also has a long list of helpful considerations for those who are planning a summer vacation anyway.

Sticking close to home

Industry watchers suggest people will start traveling by exploring their own backyard.

"Even once lockdowns are lifted, there will be a tendency for people to stay closer to home in the first few months due to feeling cautious and concerned about Covid-19 and the potential for a second wave," predicts industry expert Caroline Bremner, the head of travel for Euromonitor International, a London-based global market research firm.

"Once lockdown restrictions are eased, the day trip will be the first activity that will see a revival as people are free to explore their local areas and enjoy nature again."

"Traveling to closer destinations by car may represent one choice to increase the control you and your family have on potential risks versus traveling by plane or public transportation," Griffin says.

This "hyperlocal" travel — exploring a neighborhood on the other side of town or newly reopened shops or restaurants in a nearby city — still offers a sense of adventure, says Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications for Ottawa Tourism, in Canada's capital city.

"We all need a change of scenery after 10 weeks of lockdown," she says. "One of the fun things is encouraging people to talk to friends and relatives in your own city and go visit their neighborhood that they know well, and find the restaurants and shops that they like."

As for overnight trips, travelers are likely to start satisfying their pent-up wanderlust with road trips where they can pack their own food, bring their own sanitizing wipes and drive in their own vehicle for a few hours.

"I think people's mindsets are that: 'If anything happens, I can get back in my car and drive home,' " says Van Kregten. "You're not waiting on a flight or having to reschedule flights or other transportation methods."

Looking for wide open, outside spaces

Driving to wide-open spaces such as the Grand Canyon will be more popular than usual as most people try to maintain distance from each other and stay outdoors where the coronavirus is less likely to spread.

"In the USA, with almost half of states reopening, it will be possible to hit the road, taking into account social distancing and Covid-19 proofing the trip," says Bremner.

The Battlefields at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania are already seeing increased road traffic. Even while facilities such as the visitor center and washrooms have been temporarily closed, the four acres of battlefields have been open for self-guided tours.

"I know just managing our social media channels, we've been getting messages from a lot of people, whether it's from Harrisburg or Maryland or other places an hour or so away, that they've traveled with their kids to learn about the battlefields, since most kids are not in school right now," says Natalie Buyny of Destination Gettysburg. "We've noticed a lot of people coming with their RV campers for a few days, and they're just excited to be here."

Popular places where crowds gather, however, may pose problems as social distancing efforts become difficult to maintain.

Griffin suggests traveling to lesser known parks or heading to a lake with just your family versus visiting a crowded beach or "trying to social distance in a crowd watching Old Faithful in Yellowstone."

Cleaner, safer hotels

Hotels are gearing up for the road trippers, too.

For example, Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles is offering discounts for Californians who can show proof they live in the state. The Figueroa, like hotels everywhere, is going to great lengths to reassure guests about increased sanitization and hygiene practices.

"This is going to be a major concern for consumers," says Bremner. "Every customer interaction with the hotel and its staff will require to be viewed through a Covid-19 lens, such as social distancing in dining rooms, hand sanitizers throughout the property, masks for staff, self-opening doors, etc."

Hotel guests will also start seeing more self-check-in and mobile key room entry.

Communicating these new practices will be crucial says Van Kregten.

"That will be top of mind for most people: 'If I go what are you doing to keep me safe?' I like to think we'll get to a point that it's just understood there are these precautions and hotels are doing everything right."

Staying grounded for now

While people may be willing to start checking into nearby hotels and other lodging over the summer, they're less likely to start hopping on flights to foreign destinations.

"We can see that in countries like Greece they are already gearing up for their summer season from early June," says Bremner. "Consumers are not expected to undertake international air travel in the midterm."

Many borders, including the US/Canadian border, are still closed to nonessential travel.

Nations including Spain and the UK are allowing visitors into the country, but require people to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, making a vacation a lot more complicated and expensive.

Other countries are creating "travel bubbles" with their neighbors to allow easier entry for each other's citizens, including New Zealand and Australia and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

BreAnne Henry was organizing her 2020 European adventure for the better part of the last year. "I am a planner. And I like to look forward to something that I know is going to happen," she says.

While Henry isn't planning to cross the pond anytime soon, she's looking forward to her summer vacation nonetheless.

"This is a chance to explore our own country," she says. "We have a list of hikes that we've been meaning to get to and we just haven't taken the time because normally in the summer we're taking the longer trips. This is a cool opportunity that we've been somewhat forced into, but it's turning out to be a blessing."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32437

Reported Deaths: 2030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9371546
Lake3347170
Cass15867
Allen135366
St. Joseph121834
Hendricks113567
Hamilton112391
Johnson1092104
Elkhart107028
Madison58259
Porter49521
Bartholomew48634
Clark47141
LaPorte41523
Tippecanoe3803
Howard37620
Jackson3681
Delaware35936
Hancock32327
Shelby32121
Floyd31539
Boone29335
Morgan27024
Vanderburgh2532
Montgomery23317
White2288
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19521
Noble19221
Harrison18821
Dubois1852
Henry1709
Greene16824
Warrick16528
Dearborn16421
Monroe16211
Vigo1507
Lawrence14623
Miami1391
Putnam1347
Jennings1284
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1136
Franklin1068
Kosciusko971
Carroll932
Daviess8416
Marshall801
Steuben802
Wayne755
Newton7410
Wabash732
Fayette714
Jasper621
LaGrange622
Washington521
Fulton471
Jay460
Randolph453
Rush452
Jefferson421
Whitley412
Clay411
Pulaski400
Owen341
Sullivan331
DeKalb331
Brown331
Starke313
Perry260
Wells260
Huntington262
Knox250
Benton250
Tipton241
Crawford230
Blackford202
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Parke180
Spencer171
Posey160
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion100
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0159

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 114306

Reported Deaths: 5083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook745213455
Lake7845270
DuPage7350347
Kane5947162
Will5279264
Winnebago200152
McHenry147569
St. Clair103573
Kankakee80843
Kendall73619
Rock Island63823
Champaign5807
Madison54457
Boone41016
Sangamon33727
DeKalb3343
Randolph2644
Jackson24210
McLean21513
Out of IL2051
Stephenson1942
Ogle1932
Macon18919
Peoria1888
Clinton17817
Union1437
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1314
Coles11912
Warren1130
Unassigned1100
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9311
Grundy882
McDonough837
Lee761
Tazewell693
Cass680
Henry670
Williamson572
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin431
Perry410
Pulaski410
Montgomery391
Vermilion371
Morgan341
Christian334
Jo Daviess310
Livingston312
Douglas260
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Mercer160
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Carroll142
Franklin120
Piatt120
Schuyler120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Image

Construction workers could be in more danger on the road during the pandemic

Image

New tool in Vigo County could help save more lives

Image

Thursday: Thundershowers early, partly sunny. High: 81

Image

Mom gives birth in ambulance, first responders help deliver

Image

Local businesses work to help CODA with special drinks

Image

Buffalo Wild Wings dining room reopens in Terre Haute

Image

Firefighters and residents pay respects to former Linton fire chief

Image

Early Voting update

Image

Copper Bar in Terre Haute reopens after closing for COVID-19

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak