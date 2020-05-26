Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida weather threatens to delay historic SpaceX launch

Article Image

The eastern US has been soaked for the past week and the coming days will see more of the same which will allow dangerous heat to build in the Southwest. CNN Weather has been monitoring and meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: May 26, 2020 10:57 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Days of flooding rains from a tropical disturbance made for a soggy holiday weekend across Florida. It drenched beachgoers and left some streets underwater.

Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center was giving the system a 20% chance of turning into a tropical depression. However, the NHC also said that little if any further development of this system is expected.

This is the same system that soaked the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television Sunday. It's also the same system that could threaten SpaceX's historic launch Wednesday.

The rain will continue today and tomorrow as the system moves into the Atlantic.

'The area saw widespread 5 to 10 inches rainfall over the last week, so any additional rain could bring flooding,' CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

Over 7 million people are under flood watches along the east coast of Florida. Watches are in place for cities including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and north to the Space Coast.

Get your latest forecasts from CNN's meteorologists >>>

The National Hurricane Center says heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of coastal sections of northeastern Florida, Georgia and parts of the Carolinas Tuesday and Wednesday. The disturbance is forecast to move northward through the day, which will improve conditions in Florida.

The official weather forecast has improved, and there is now a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Space X Demo-2 launch, according to the 45th Air Force Weather Space Wing.

Rain along the flight path and developing afternoon thunderstorms in the vicinity are the concerns for the launch.

'If the launch is delayed, there are backup opportunities on Saturday and Sunday afternoon,' Hennen said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 31715

Reported Deaths: 1984
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9189533
Lake3299167
Cass15826
Allen127766
St. Joseph117034
Hendricks112367
Hamilton109992
Johnson1082104
Elkhart100827
Madison58258
Porter48721
Bartholomew48033
Clark45838
LaPorte40821
Tippecanoe3733
Jackson3611
Howard35618
Delaware35434
Hancock31927
Shelby31421
Floyd31338
Boone28235
Morgan26124
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery22717
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2151
Noble18520
Grant18520
Harrison18521
Dubois1822
Greene16723
Warrick16426
Dearborn16221
Monroe16010
Henry1597
Vigo1477
Lawrence14322
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll922
Kosciusko861
Daviess8216
Steuben792
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne695
Fayette654
Marshall641
LaGrange602
Jasper561
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay430
Jefferson411
Randolph403
Pulaski390
Clay391
Whitley392
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
Owen311
DeKalb291
Perry270
Huntington262
Benton250
Knox240
Crawford230
Wells230
Tipton221
Blackford201
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey170
Spencer161
Gibson142
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 112017

Reported Deaths: 4885
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook730973324
Lake7723250
DuPage7207340
Kane5761152
Will5188258
Winnebago195351
McHenry142767
St. Clair99172
Kankakee79942
Kendall71419
Rock Island63622
Champaign5647
Madison53954
Boone39716
Sangamon33126
DeKalb3253
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21110
Ogle1922
Stephenson1902
Macon18819
Peoria1797
Clinton17716
Out of IL1641
Union1417
LaSalle14012
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1304
Coles1169
Warren1140
Unassigned1100
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee771
Cass670
Henry670
Tazewell673
Williamson551
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas270
Jo Daviess270
Fayette202
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer150
Carroll132
Hancock130
Franklin120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Piatt110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Summer-like Weather Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County man hit by a truck while mowing listed in stable condition

Image

Washington High School 2020

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, afternoon thundershowers. High: 88

Image

Lawrence County Health Department begins offering two forms of COVID-19 testing

Image

Wiffle Ball Diamond

Image

Local man honors Vietnam veterans with decorated tractor

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is celebrating it;s 25th anniversary

Image

Lawrence County Health Department begins offering two forms of COVID-19 testing

Image

Country Music Weekend in Terre Haute Oct 3 & 4

Image

Deming Park set to open June 8th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak