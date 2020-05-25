Clear

Some Americans take a holiday from social distancing and officials fear future spikes in coronavirus cases

Article Image

Many Americans visited beaches for the Memorial Day weekend amid concerns from officials that the crowds could result in a spike of coronavirus cases. CNN's Rosa Flores has more.

Posted: May 25, 2020 10:09 AM
Updated: May 25, 2020 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

At a glance, it may look like many Americans have forgotten about the dangers of coronavirus.

Crowds packed beaches in Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia and Indiana over the Memorial Day weekend -- many venturing out without masks and others failing to keep their distance even as officials highlighted the continued importance of both in order to prevent another surge of infections.

It wasn't just the beaches. Pictures posted on social media showed mostly unmasked people crowded together at ACE Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina, on Saturday.

'We're tired of being stuck in the house. I'm not afraid of this virus one bit,' spectator Becky Woosley told CNN affiliate WGHP.

Speedway co-owner Jason Turner told CNN affiliate WXII that 2,500 fans were admitted -- half of the speedway capacity -- and that staff encouraged but did not enforce social distancing.

'People have the right to choose where they go and what they do,' he said.

In Daytona Beach, people elbow-to-elbow jammed a main thoroughfare. Mayor Derrick Henry said there's only so much police can do with a crowd that size.

'They were not practicing social distancing and they did not necessarily respond in a lot of ways that we wanted them to as it relates to the normal expectations of visitors,' he told CNN. 'When ... you got 300 to 500 people per law enforcement officer, it is a tough order.'

In Missouri, hundreds attended a pool party just days after a similar party in neighboring Arkansas caused a cluster of new coronavirus cases. Arkansas' governor said the state is now experiencing a 'second peak.'

'They're willing to take the risk'

Coronavirus cases are trending upward in Alabama. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Monday morning that he thinks the early easing of restrictions in his state has given people 'a false sense of security.'

'What we're seeing is kind of a split community where you have people who believe this is over and have decided they're going to get back to their normal way of life and they're willing to take the risk,' Reed said on CNN. 'What they're not considering is the risk they're posing to others when they do not see some of the symptoms in themselves.'

As health officials warn the deadly virus isn't yet contained, local leaders across the country are working to enforce regulations put in place for stores, bars and restaurants that have reopened.

In Houston, the mayor said authorities will begin enforcing capacity limits for bars and restaurants after the city received hundreds of complaints alleging violations.

'The reality is that there are too many people who are coming together,' Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

'No social distancing, no mask. And then after this Memorial Day weekend is over they're going to be on somebody's job or in close proximity to somebody else.'

Cape May, New Jersey, didn't have crowds this weekend because of the weather, but the city is looking ahead, Mayor Clarence Lear told CNN on Monday. 'We've talked about limiting the number of daily tags so we can both visually and numerically know when we're at what we consider capacity,' he said.

New Haven, Connecticut, Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has taken out picnic tables and banned cooking out to cut down on crowds.

'New Haven residents have been really good at following the social distancing guidelines but people also feel really cooped up and I think a lot of people are feeling frustrated,' he said.

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, City Council passed an executive order for the weekend banning mopeds and golf carts in certain areas, and giving police authority to shut down certain businesses as necessary from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. City Manager John Pedersen said as of Sunday, no businesses had been shut down but a couple of businesses that were over their capacity limit had to adjust their occupancy.

Mayor Henry from Daytona Beach said enforcing the face mask rule is realistically impossible because of the sheer number of offenders.

'We don't have enough facilities to harbor that many people who do not follow guidelines,' he said.

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday urged Americans observing Memorial Day weekend to follow federal guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

'With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained. It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all,' Dr. Stephen Hahn wrote in a tweet.

So far, infections in the country top 1,643,000 and deaths inch closer to 100,000.

Track the virus

Spike of cases in Washington, DC

As Americans push to return to normal lifestyles and the country continues lifting coronavirus restrictions, experts say many parts of the country are still not heading in the right direction.

North Carolina recorded its highest single-day surge of new cases over the weekend and parts of Maryland, Virginia, Illinois and other states are still seeing a high number of infections, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

In Washington, DC, health officials are reporting a spike of new cases -- an increase that could be a setback for the criteria officials are using to decide when the city will begin its first stage of reopening.

Until this weekend, Washington recorded 11 days of declining community spread of the coronavirus. The city said 14 days of decline were needed before they moved to reopen. Sunday would have been the 13th day of decline -- but instead there was a small spike over the last two days.

But because the spike was a small one, health officials say they'll consider setting back to the 11th day of the decline instead of starting the count from the beginning.

'We don't have to go to day zero,' Director of the DC Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said in a news conference call.

There are two other factors officials will consider before reopening: A positivity rate of less than 20% and a hospital capacity of less than 80%.

As of Sunday, the city's positivity rate is 19% and hospital capacity is at 74%.

You asked, we're answering: Your top coronavirus questions

A 17-year-old dies in Georgia

In Georgia, one of the first states to begin reopening, officials reported Sunday the state's youngest coronavirus death.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The boy had underlying medical conditions. The department didn't offer any further details.

The boy's death is a grim reminder that while officials have cautioned elderly populations are at a higher risk for complications related to an infection, younger people fall victim to the virus as well.

That includes the 5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders who died last month after being diagnosed with the virus.

It also includes the 5-month old daughter of a New York firefighter, who died late April after spending a month in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that while many young people who got coronavirus did not have serious problems, health experts are investigating a virus-related complication in children across the country, dubbed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Doctors said last week children who may have the syndrome need immediate attention and will probably need to be hospitalized.

Symptoms may include stomach pain and vomiting, along with fever and perhaps a rash, experts say.

White House rolls out travel restrictions

As US officials try to get a handle on the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump announced Sunday he was suspending travel into the US for people who had been to Brazil within the past two weeks.

'I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States,' the President's proclamation reads.

Brazil now is second to the US with the highest number of coronavirus cases, recording more than 363,200 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Over the weekend, the country recorded more than 15,000 new infections in just 24 hours.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 31376

Reported Deaths: 1976
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9132533
Lake3260167
Cass15816
Allen124065
St. Joseph115534
Hendricks111765
Hamilton109691
Johnson1080104
Elkhart99127
Madison58058
Bartholomew47433
Porter47321
Clark45338
LaPorte39921
Tippecanoe3693
Jackson3591
Delaware34933
Howard34517
Hancock31727
Shelby31221
Floyd31238
Boone28135
Morgan25824
Vanderburgh2422
Decatur22231
White2218
Montgomery22116
Clinton2081
Harrison18421
Noble18120
Grant18120
Dubois1782
Greene16723
Warrick16426
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1566
Lawrence14222
Vigo1417
Miami1371
Putnam1317
Jennings1264
Orange12422
Scott1163
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll912
Daviess8116
Steuben792
Kosciusko781
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne695
Marshall641
Fayette634
LaGrange602
Jasper541
Washington521
Fulton461
Rush452
Jay430
Jefferson411
Clay391
Pulaski390
Randolph383
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
Owen311
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Blackford201
Switzerland190
Fountain172
Posey170
Parke170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 110304

Reported Deaths: 4856
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook720103304
Lake7615250
DuPage7060340
Kane5645152
Will5117257
Winnebago192550
McHenry139967
St. Clair96671
Kankakee79142
Kendall70919
Rock Island63122
Champaign5567
Madison53353
Boone39316
Sangamon32926
DeKalb3193
Randolph2583
Jackson21910
McLean20410
Ogle1902
Macon18719
Stephenson1872
Peoria1777
Clinton17616
Out of IL1501
LaSalle13910
Union1395
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1304
Coles1159
Warren1140
Unassigned1040
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy892
McDonough804
Lee771
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson551
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Franklin120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Piatt110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and Warm, But Watch for Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion High School

Image

Heat Lightning Myths

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, afternoon storms possible. High: 88

Image

Direct to home movies impact theaters

Image

Illinois business prepares to serve customers outside

Image

Girl Scouts offer Lead Your Own Adventure program

Image

Indiana travel teams resume practice

Image

Man survives transplant during pandemic

Image

Dog groomer sees increased business

Image

Business welcomes families back inside

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak