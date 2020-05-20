Clear

All states are partially reopen leaving Americans to weigh the risk of venturing out again

CNN's Randi Kaye takes a closer look at how quickly germs can spread in restaurants through a science experiment designed to track germ droplets.

Posted By: CNN

All 50 states have now partially emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, but with only a handful of states showing significant improvement in infection rates, some experts caution it could be too soon.

On Wednesday, Connecticut became the final state to begin lifting restrictions, allowing retail shops and restaurants to reopen their doors.

Despite the reopening milestone, health officials say, Americans remain at risk of catching the highly transmissible and sometimes deadly virus.

As of Tuesday, at least 17 states had registered an upward trend in average daily cases -- a rise of at least 10% -- over the previous seven days, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Only 16 states' average daily cases dropped more than 10%, while the rest were level or near level, the data showed.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released 60 pages of detailed guidance Tuesday on how to reopen the country -- including road maps for schools, restaurants, transit and child care facilities. In the guidance, the center advised that the first phase of reopening should begin after a state has seen a downward trajectory in cases over 14 days.

The CDC posted its guidelines as news emerged that at least two states, Florida and Georgia, are under scrutiny for their public data on Covid-19 cases.

Across the US, more than 1.5 million people have tested positive for the virus and at least 91,921 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

'The only thing that was keeping this very contagious virus in check was each of us keeping that physical distance,' former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday. 'If we're going to let people go to work and reopen, we are going to be introducing risk of some kind. The key is what are the steps we can take to reduce that risk as much as possible?'

Different strokes for different states

States have moved at different paces as governors balance reopening their economies with keeping residents safe. Some states, including Georgia and Texas, rolled out aggressive reopening plans, while others have taken a more measured approach.

New York, California and Pennsylvania are among states that are allowing locales reporting declines in new cases to reopen as other areas remain closed.

Many cities also remain under stay-at-home orders. In Baltimore, gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited and retail stores remain closed.

In New York City, officials report some positive indicators, though the number of people admitted to hospitals with suspected cases of Covid-19 ticked up slightly Monday, from 57 in a day to 63.

'It's a good day. We want to have great days, though,' Mayor Bill de Blasio said, also sharing the positive news that the city had enough personal protection equipment to last through May and will begin working on building a surplus of PPE and ventilators.

Last month, the White House issued guidance to help states plan for reopening, but the measures were not mandatory and governors were left to make their own decisions.

Experts have warned that lifting restrictions prematurely may mean thousands more Americans will die in a second spike in cases.

The responsibility lies with individuals to adhere to guidelines, practice safe social distancing and adopt habits to keep themselves and loved ones safe.

Churches push to reopen

While public health officials caution against crowded indoor activities, churches across the US are pushing to open their doors.

In North Carolina, after a federal judge struck down an order from the governor disallowing indoor services, some churches welcomed their congregations back. About 100 people walked into a Raleigh church this week, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

A northern California pastor who defied county orders and held a livestream service has been diagnosed with the virus. At least three confirmed cases have been linked to the event, Mendocino County said.

In Mississippi, services have been discouraged, but the governor has deemed places of worship 'essential services' and they never official shut down.

'I did personally ask pastors to pause in-person services so that they could keep their flocks safe. I want to help those pastors to safely resume in-person services,' Gov. Tate Reeves said on Facebook.

