Coronavirus global death toll passes 300,000 as countries wait in lockdown

Article Image

Dr. Zevy Hamburger, an anesthesiologist at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, is sharing his experience in a series of diaries, giving a voice to healthcare heroes struggling with the everyday battle. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: May 15, 2020 9:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

More than 300,000 people around the world have now died globally from the coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic passed yet another bleak milestone on Thursday.

More than 4.4 million cases have also been recorded, according to the university's count. Given the varied ways in which different countries report Covid-19 figures and the vast societal impact of the pandemic, the true number of infections and fatalities could be far higher.

The towering death toll nonetheless captures a world slowed to a standstill by the virus, with governments just beginning to creep out of crippling lockdowns and powerhouses like the United States and United Kingdom still struggling to get a handle on their outbreaks.

It comes as a World Health Organization official warned that the virus "may never go away."

Meanwhile, even nations that appear to have overcome the worst of their crises, such as China and South Korea, are finding that returning to normality is a lengthy and uncertain process.

The long road to reopening

More than a quarter of the global deaths -- more than 84,000 -- have occurred in the United States, where fatalities soared throughout April and continue to climb at a rate of around 1,500 a day. For weeks, the country has suffered more cumulative deaths than any other.

But most US states have nonetheless made plans to begin a phased reopening, with nearly every state relaxing some restrictions by this week.

That juxtaposition is worrying some experts; a projection model cited by the White House now forecasts 147,000 deaths in the US by August, citing the easing of lockdown measures.

A number of Latin American countries have also reported rapid spikes in infections and deaths in recent days.

Brazil, whose President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the virus' threat, is seeing cases skyrocket and has recorded more than 13,000 deaths. Mexico has meanwhile suffered more than 4,000 fatalities, with significant outbreaks also seen in Ecuador and Peru.

In Europe, which had been battered by the virus shortly before the Americas, some countries are starting to announce more positive steps. Former hotspots Spain and Italy are cautiously moving towards re-opening some businesses and are consistently reporting daily deaths in the hundreds -- far lower than in March and early April.

But the outlook is more dire in the United Kingdom, which has seen the most deadly outbreak on the continent, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced rough plans to reopen the country on Sunday, but his road map was criticized for causing confusion, and the death toll in the UK has continued to climb by several hundred people a day.

His government has meanwhile struggled to ramp up testing, frequently missing the target of 100,000 tests per day it had promised to reach by the end of April.

In Germany, which has avoided the suffering seen in many of its neighbors, the focus is firmly on reopening society. But as with Asian nations that dealt with their outbreaks earlier, that too is proving difficult

China is re-introducing restrictions after two cities reported new cases of the virus, including a lockdown in Shulan, near the Russian border -- an ominous move that comes months after Wuhan became the first location in the world to shut in response to the virus.

And in South Korea, a new cluster of cases emerged in the country's capital Seoul. That development sparked fears of a second wave in the country, and prompted President Moon Jae-in to issue a warning that echoes worldwide: "It's not over until it's over."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
