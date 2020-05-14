How to stay prepared for power outages

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are in the middle of storm season here in the Wabash Valley. That means power outages will be likely for your neighborhood.

Electricity no doubt plays a vital part in our everyday lives. When a disruption happens, it can seem like your world shuts down even if it’s only temporary. It’s an inconvenience that we are usually unprepared for.

Having a preparedness kit is top priority. Non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, a first aid kit, your weather radio, and even spare prescriptions should be included in your kit.

Rick Burger with Duke Energy explains what you should do if you have a medical condition that requires electricity for your care.

“If they have a medical condition, they need to call duke energy before we have a storm and let us know that and they can be put on a priority list. They need a doctor’s slip basically telling us that we need proper identification that they do need electricity.

Now changing gears to after the storm. If the power does go out, do not open your refrigerator. This will help keep the cold air in your refrigerator longer keeping your food from going bad.

If you notice damage outside and notice power lines down. Do NOT go near them at all. Duke Energy urges you to call them if you see any lines down.

One major problem that may occur, is if the electricity line falls on top of your cable and internet line. That cable and internet line can become energized and can become very dangerous to you and the appliances inside your home. As soon as you see a problem, make that phone call to Duke Energy.

“The one thing that this community does well for Duke Energy and I’d just like to compliment them. They are our eyes and ears out there.”

To visit Duke Energy's website for more information, click here.