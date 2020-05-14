Clear

Doctors in Italy make a link between Covid-19 and rare 'Kawasaki-like' inflammatory disease in children

Article Image

The CDC is warning doctors to look out a mysterious illness in children that could be linked to the coronavirus. CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks to a doctor about the symptoms and how to spot any red flags.

Posted: May 14, 2020 9:41 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Doctors in Italy have become the latest to raise the alarm over a worrying spike in children getting sick with a rare but serious inflammatory syndrome they say is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study, published in the medical journal The Lancet on Wednesday, found a 30-fold rise in the number of cases of the syndrome in the Bergamo province of Italy shortly after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the region.

The findings of the Italian doctors are similar to the observations made in recent weeks by health officials in the United States. Doctors in the United States are investigating cases of the syndrome in at least 150 children, most of them in New York. At least 17 states and Washington, DC are checking into suspected cases, according to a CNN survey.

The syndrome, now frequently referred to as 'multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,' resembles another childhood condition known as Kawasaki disease which typically affects children under the age of five. The disease causes inflammation in the walls of medium-sized arteries and can damage the heart.

While the new syndrome also involves inflammation, infectious disease experts say it is different from Kawasaki disease. Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, red eyes, inflammation and poor function in one or more organs.

The research team at the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo, Italy looked at the cases of children diagnosed with Kawasaki disease and the new 'Kawasaki-like' disease at the hospital between January 1, 2015 and April 20, 2020.

The researchers found that while only 19 children had been diagnosed with the condition in the area in the five years preceding the middle of February, there were 10 cases diagnosed since then, all between March 17 and April 14, which was after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the region. That spike represents a 30-fold increase in the disease's incidence rate, according to the study.

Eight of those 10 children tested positive for the novel coronavirus, although the researchers warned that the two negative results could have been false negative and one of the two negative patients was tested just after receiving a high dose of immunoglobulin, which could have affected the result.

The researchers found some differences in the two groups of patients. The children admitted after the Covid-19 outbreak started were sicker and showed more severe symptoms. Six of the 10 had heart complications, compared with just two of the 19 admitted before the pandemic. Half of the new patients also had signs of Kawasaki disease shock syndrome, which is something the doctors have not seen in any of the pre-coronavirus cases.

The kids who got sick with the syndrome since the pandemic started were also older, around age seven and half on average, compared with the earlier patients whose average age was just about three years old.

The study had some limitations, including that it was conducted among patients in Bergamo, Italy. More research is needed to determine whether similar findings would emerge among a much larger sample of people from other regions around the world.

Yet while the researchers warned the number of cases was very small and further research was needed, they said the rise of cases after the coronavirus pandemic began warrants further study.

'This condition might be serious and requires prompt and more aggressive management,' the researchers said. 'Future research on the cause of Kawasaki disease and similar syndromes should focus on immune responses to viral triggers.'

The findings in the new study appear to be consistent with reports of other children having multisystem inflammatory syndrome around the world, including in South East England.

'Evelina London Children's Hospital has more than 50 children with a similar syndrome and whilst very few tested positive for the virus on swabs the majority of the children tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies when subsequently tested, suggesting their disease is associated with exposure to the virus,' Dr. Julia Kenny, a consultant in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Evelina London Children's Hospital, said in a written statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Centre on Wednesday.

'These children have also shown significant cardiac symptoms and have proved difficult to evaluate clinically, often appearing less unwell than their very abnormal blood tests and cardiac investigations would suggest,' said Kenny, who was not involved in the new study.

'As this new syndrome has only been identified in the past four weeks, it will be vital to learn more about its presentation and treatment, and to establish how the disease mechanism is linked to COVID-19 which has pre-dominantly affected adult patients to date,' she said.

The researchers in Italy, as well as health officials elsewhere, have stressed the disease remains extremely rare and that the novel coronavirus overall affects young children less than adults. Typically children with Covid-19 may only have mild symptoms.

In general, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appears to be a post-viral syndrome, said Dr. Jeffrey Burns, a critical care specialist at Boston Children's Hospital who has been coordinating a global group of doctors who compare notes on the condition.

'This multisystem inflammatory syndrome is not directly caused by the virus,' Burns told CNN. 'The leading hypothesis is that it is due to the immune response of the patient.'

Most children are not seriously affected by the syndrome, Burns said. Most don't even need treatment in the intensive care unit, he said, although a very few have died. 'We do have proven treatments that we can use and are using,' he said. They include blood thinners and immune modulators.

Burns believes more cases will turn up as Covid-19 affects more people. It's a rare condition, but rare consequences of viral infections are seen more often when millions of people are infected.

'We can expect that each of the epicenters will see clusters of these emerging roughly four to six weeks later,' Burns told CNN.

'It makes sense that it emerged in New York first because New York had the largest and most severe outbreak (of Covid-19), followed by New Jersey and, unfortunately, Boston.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25473

Reported Deaths: 1619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7703440
Lake2588132
Cass15444
Hendricks98956
Hamilton96084
Allen87760
St. Joseph85728
Johnson83891
Elkhart54921
Madison52757
Clark39427
Bartholomew37027
Porter3639
LaPorte34012
Jackson2991
Hancock27620
Shelby27318
Tippecanoe2612
Howard2589
Floyd24631
Boone23531
Delaware23019
Morgan22412
Decatur21530
Vanderburgh1942
White1652
Harrison16513
Dearborn15417
Grant15317
Greene15117
Montgomery1479
Monroe14510
Noble14217
Warrick13320
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11818
Clinton1111
Jennings1084
Franklin1067
Ripley1056
Henry972
Putnam925
Scott892
Vigo866
Carroll732
Newton689
Wabash672
Dubois662
Steuben642
Wayne565
Daviess5615
Washington491
Kosciusko481
LaGrange412
Jasper401
Fayette394
Fulton371
Marshall371
Rush372
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Randolph263
Starke242
DeKalb241
Clay241
Whitley231
Knox220
Jay220
Sullivan220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Benton170
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0137

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 84694

Reported Deaths: 3792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook564062589
Lake5758194
DuPage5244271
Will3973214
Kane374498
Winnebago120832
McHenry104956
St. Clair73759
Kankakee60731
Rock Island53817
Kendall49615
Madison44935
Champaign3186
Sangamon27923
Boone25313
Randolph2273
DeKalb2112
Jackson17110
Ogle1602
Macon15116
Peoria1486
Clinton14213
McLean1273
Stephenson1180
LaSalle1115
Whiteside1108
Union1051
Warren1050
Iroquois1013
Jefferson9716
Out of IL821
Monroe8111
Knox790
Lee700
Cass620
Coles622
Grundy621
Henry610
Tazewell593
McDonough542
Williamson521
Marion470
Unassigned461
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan331
Pulaski310
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jo Daviess191
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Franklin120
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Logan110
Bond101
Shelby101
Wayne100
Brown90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Cumberland70
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Fulton40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Much Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NWS Making Watches and Warnings Better

Image

Local gym prepares for re-opening, what will look different during your next visit

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, much warmer. High: 79

Image

Bryton Suggs

Image

Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

Image

Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

Image

Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Image

Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

Image

Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute Police to take part in virtual vigil for Police Week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak