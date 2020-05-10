Clear
US health officials warn against Mother's Day gatherings while coronavirus death toll nears 79,000

Article Image

Three New York children have died of an inflammatory illness recently observed in dozens of New York children that could be linked to Covid-19, according to state health officials. CNN's Polo Sandoval has more.

Posted: May 10, 2020 7:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

Health officials across the country are warning Americans to refrain from celebrating Mother's Day in large crowds this year, urging that continued social distancing is still key to preventing more coronavirus cases.

In Pasadena, California, officials put out a warning after tracing a cluster of cases back to a birthday party, and in Louisiana the department of health recommended celebration alternatives -- like virtual brunch.

"Resist the temptation to hug your mom and maintain six feet of separation," the Louisiana Department of Public Health said.

The reminders come as most states begin the first phase of reopening their economies despite a growing nationwide death toll.

At least 78,794 Americans have died and more than 1,309,500 have been infected.

And last week brought another piece of alarming news: New York state officials believe that an inflammatory illness observed in dozens of youth -- killing two children and a teenager -- may be linked to the virus.

But governors have begun relaxing measures across the US amid protests from residents and business owners who demanded an end to sweeping stay-at-home orders. And as states grapple with finding a path toward the new normal, more protests have taken shape across the country by residents who refused to put on face coverings.

This is where states stand on reopening

Public health experts have cautioned the US is not ready to begin reopening -- citing lack of sufficient testing and contact tracing efforts, among other reasons -- and that premature lifting of measures could mean a death toll twice as high as previously predicted. But the effects of the loosening measures won't become evident for a while.

"It will be at least two to three weeks before we see an increase in the number of infections because it takes time for individuals to infect others and for them to display symptoms," data scientist Youyang Gu, whose coronavirus projection model is cited by the CDC, told CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading public health expert, has said if measures are lifted too early, the country could see a rebound of the virus which could land the US "right back in the same boat that we were a few weeks ago."

Coronavirus: You asked, we answered

Top health officials exposed to virus

Fauci is one of a handful of top government and health officials who announced they came in contact with an infected person at the White House.

Fauci told CNN he will begin a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus. While Fauci was not in close proximity to the person, he said he will spend the next two weeks working from home and wearing a mask, adding he may go to his office, where he will be alone.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was also exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for the virus, a CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will also go into quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus, an FDA spokesman confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Officials didn't identify the person to whom Hahn or Redfield were exposed. However, Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive on Friday. She is known to often be in the White House coronavirus task force meetings.

Track the virus

An illness seen in children may be linked to virus

In New York, state officials have partnered with federal officials to provide other states with information following the deaths of three youth that could be linked to the virus.

A teenager and two children under eight years old died from an inflammatory illness observed in dozens of children in New York, state officials said Saturday.

That illness could be linked to the virus, they said.

"We were laboring under the impression young people were not affected by Covid-19," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We're not so sure that that is the fact anymore."

Researchers still don't know whether coronavirus caused the syndrome. But this is under investigation, Cuomo said.

"We still have a lot to learn about this virus," he said.

State officials had previously warned that dozens of children in the state had been hospitalized with a condition doctors described as "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome," and that it could be linked to coronavirus.

The children had fever and symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, the state had said. Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of blood vessels, including those that supply blood to the heart, which in rare cases can lead to deadly limitations in blood flow.

Many of the children tested positive for the virus or had its antibodies, Cuomo said, but they didn't necessarily present with typical symptoms for the coronavirus disease, such as respiratory distress.

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 23732

Reported Deaths: 1490
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7245412
Lake2392122
Cass15072
Hendricks95153
Hamilton92080
Allen80058
Johnson79085
St. Joseph78525
Madison49756
Elkhart43618
Clark37425
Bartholomew34223
LaPorte32111
Porter3089
Jackson2741
Hancock26418
Shelby25516
Howard2429
Floyd23028
Tippecanoe2252
Delaware21915
Boone21930
Decatur21228
Morgan1948
Vanderburgh1822
Harrison15611
Grant15315
Dearborn14813
Greene1479
White1451
Monroe1429
Noble12814
Montgomery1253
Miami1231
Warrick12120
Lawrence11615
Orange11318
Franklin1047
Ripley986
Jennings953
Putnam855
Clinton851
Scott792
Vigo776
Henry722
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne525
Washington481
Dubois420
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson340
Pulaski340
Marshall321
Owen281
Brown251
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Tipton211
Randolph212
Starke212
Jay210
Sullivan200
Knox200
Crawford200
Parke160
Perry160
Posey150
Fountain152
Switzerland140
Blackford131
Huntington132
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Gibson70
Pike20
Unassigned0128

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 76085

Reported Deaths: 3349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook516742264
Lake5199173
DuPage4493247
Will3636202
Kane281888
McHenry93652
Winnebago87724
St. Clair68949
Rock Island50716
Kankakee47929
Madison41431
Kendall38812
Champaign2566
Sangamon25619
Randolph2172
Boone18511
DeKalb1702
Jackson16210
Ogle1481
Macon14015
Peoria1364
Clinton12610
McLean1153
LaSalle1025
Whiteside1026
Warren970
Jefferson9415
Iroquois892
Stephenson880
Monroe7911
Out of IL773
Unassigned730
Knox710
Lee630
Union621
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Williamson441
Marion430
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry360
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Coles231
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Jersey161
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Ford131
Bureau121
Hancock110
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Alexander60
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
