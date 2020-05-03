Marshall, Illinois nursery has successful opening weekend

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Under the extended stay-at-home order in Illinois, garden shops and nurseries were allowed to re-open.
A Marshall, Illinois nursery opened for the season this weekend.
Many people took advantage of the updated order, and stopped to smell and buy some flowers at Ewing Nursery.
The shop offers flowers, plants and vegetables.
The owner said this turned out to be a great season opener.
"Spring and summer, it's just everybody wants to plant a garden. Oeople are wanting to get outside and grow their vegetables, do their canning and just be a little bit of normal," said Cindy Ewing.
This nursery is open seven days a week.
It's located at 1003 South Sixth Street in Marshall.
