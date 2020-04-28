Clear

The coronavirus pandemic could push telemedicine into the mainstream

Article Image

Telemedicine technology isn't new, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought an explosion of new users to its platforms. The question is, will this newfound popularity last in a post-pandemic world?

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Telemedicine has been around for more than two decades, but its adoption among Americans has been relatively low. The coronavirus pandemic is quickly changing that.

With millions of people around the country forced to stay home in lockdown and worried about potentially exposing themselves to the virus, many of them are turning to telemedicine companies' virtual consultation services. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people that contract the coronavirus only suffer mild illness and can recover without leaving their homes. Telemedicine companies are stepping in to give patients a chance to talk through their symptoms and decide if they need to be hospitalized.

CareClix, a virtual health platform based in Alexandria, VA, has more than 20 million users across the US and says it saw a 50% increase in usage in March. Zipnosis, another telemedicine company based in Minneapolis, reported a 3,600% increase in virtual visits on its platform over an 11-day period last month.

"Unfortunately, it's taken some pretty extraordinary circumstances, but I think this will be a watershed moment for the industry," Zipnosis CEO Jon Pearce told CNN Business. "Certainly in the past few weeks with Covid, I think people's desire to have trusted advice from medical providers is just gone through the roof ... and that's what we can facilitate in a very fast fashion. And more importantly, we can facilitate that without leaving your home."

Both companies have different approaches to telemedicine.

CareClix, founded in 2012, connects patients to doctors through an on-demand video platform that attempts to recreate the in-person experience in a virtual setting — similar to chatting with your doctor on FaceTime.

"We really try to mimic what's done in brick and mortar," said CareClix co-founder and CEO John Korangy. "From the user's perspective for the patient and... the doctor, they're not doing anything different than they would if you came and saw me face to face. The only thing different is now we have a monitor in between us."

While CareClix's technology is used by hospital networks and healthcare providers around the US, the company also has an internal team of doctors that can provide remote services to patients.

Zipnosis, on the other hand, operates in what is known as asynchronous care — where the doctor and patient don't need to be in the same place (even virtually) at the same time. The company, founded over a decade ago, has users fill out a virtual questionnaire through a chatbot-like tool that packages their responses for a doctor to review and diagnose. Zipnosis claims this can dramatically speed up the process, allowing doctors to make a diagnosis in an average of 89 seconds.

"Instead of talking to a doctor over video, you would answer a series of yes [or] no questions," Pearce said, "the same questions they would be asking you in real life when instead of doing that, we have a really smart computer system do it."

Telemedicine has its limitations — some complex diagnoses and treatment may require in-person interactions. If a patient appears particularly sick, telemedicine companies will recommend they go to a clinic or hospital. But the technology can play an important role in easing some of the initial load from walk-ins, particularly as the global pandemic places strain on the healthcare system and makes people nervous about being exposed to the virus.

"What's happening is that people are worried," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association, a non-profit organization focused on increasing the adoption of virtual health technologies. "People don't know really what to do, where to go, whether or not they should get a test for the virus. And so the hospitals are really deeply concerned about managing exposure."

CareClix has begun offering free Covid-19 evaluations to its users, while over 40% of health care providers that use Zipnosis's technology are also offering free screenings.

Johnson says telemedicine as a concept has been around for more than 25 years, but its adoption by both patients and doctors was relatively slow until the crisis. And there are still psychological barriers that need to be broken through.

"In point of fact, you all know that you've interacted with a physician or a clinician and have had them provide a lot of services to you without ever laying hands on you," she said. "So part of it is overcoming this myth that somehow it's second class medicine."

But the extraordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus appear to be leading to a breakout moment that telemedicine companies hope will sustain even after the crisis passes.

"It's been a desire of the industry for a long time where we stopped talking about telemedicine or virtual care and it just becomes healthcare," said Pearce. "And I think this will be the catalyst for that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15961

Reported Deaths: 844
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4926267
Lake158670
Cass10251
Hamilton72052
Hendricks64329
St. Joseph58615
Johnson53851
Allen48633
Madison39645
Clark27713
Elkhart2475
Bartholomew23210
Porter2155
Decatur19427
LaPorte1925
Shelby1848
Boone18320
Hancock1839
Floyd16412
Howard1525
Delaware14713
Morgan1324
Harrison1215
Monroe1207
Vanderburgh1192
Jackson1180
Grant1177
Franklin947
Miami930
Lawrence9311
Ripley905
Tippecanoe902
Dearborn856
Warrick8313
Jennings721
Vigo625
Orange608
Putnam584
Noble567
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess459
Washington400
Scott382
Montgomery350
White340
Henry341
Wayne333
Clinton321
Rush301
Marshall291
Kosciusko291
Jasper291
Jefferson260
Fayette254
LaGrange232
Fulton230
Owen221
Wabash221
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Tipton181
Carroll181
Dubois180
Pulaski180
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Brown151
Starke151
Randolph142
Switzerland140
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain92
Posey90
Huntington92
Perry80
Blackford71
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 45883

Reported Deaths: 1983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook319531347
Lake3080118
DuPage2628133
Will2173136
Kane118539
McHenry53828
St. Clair40324
Winnebago3438
Unassigned3380
Rock Island3238
Kankakee30923
Madison30617
Kendall2185
Sangamon1138
Randolph1091
Champaign1076
Ogle1051
Macon10311
McLean923
Clinton851
Jefferson838
Boone799
DeKalb761
Jackson687
Peoria682
Whiteside675
Monroe6410
Warren500
LaSalle461
Jasper423
Tazewell373
Knox360
Henry360
Adams330
Macoupin300
Grundy300
Christian284
Marion260
Cass250
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee200
Iroquois180
Morgan181
Pulaski170
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Vermilion140
Douglas140
Jersey121
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Perry90
Carroll92
Union80
Franklin80
Washington80
Ford81
Mason70
Mercer70
McDonough70
Piatt70
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock50
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Scattered showers, warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Empty roads bringing out the worst in drivers, speeding spikes across the state

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 73°

Image

‘We’re a very close-knit group…’ Happiness Bag uses virtual programming to stay connected

Image

Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

Image

Jasper County sets up way for folks to donate to health care workers

Image

Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

Image

Union Health expands services to provide safe COVID-19 testing

Image

Getting back to normal: Addressing separation anxiety with your child

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

State launches new website with mental health resources for Indiana residents

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak