Amid pandemic, 6-year-old gets 'overwhelming' birthday parade

Johns Creek (Gwinnett Daily Post) -- Alexys Cane is so outgoing she’s known as “The Mayor” at her school, her mom says. Last week the kindergarten student was feted in a way befitting a city dignitary.

Her sixth birthday will be one she won’t soon forget, the current coronavirus pandemic made sure of that. But so did appearances by Johns Creek’s finest and the city’s fire department. They were part of a procession that paraded by Alexys’ home on April 16, led by the fire department’s hook and ladder truck and eight city police cars — all with lights flashing.

“It was fun. Very fun,” Alexys said. “I was very, very, very excited.”

Sheilah Cane said “overwhelmed” also described how she and her daughter felt.

“Alexys was very overwhelmed — shocked,” Sheilah Cane said. “I almost cried. It was overwhelming. I really didn’t expect all of that.”

She did, however, want to do something special for her daughter’s birthday. Alexys, who attends State Bridge Crossing Elementary School, is known for her outgoing nature. She, liked many students around the country, misses her interactions with classmates and teachers.

That combined with her birthday approaching, had the youngster a little less enthusiastic, her mom said.

“The first week (of school being out) she was fine,” Sheilah Cane said. “She’s very outgoing — has never met a stranger. But she starting saying: ‘Gosh, I’m not going to get to celebrate my birthday. She started missing her friends and teachers — kind of like all of us.”

Sheilah Cane wanted to do something to cheer her daughter up and help celebrate her special day, so she started texting family and friends — and even her school’s principal — to ask them to join a birthday drive-by parade.

She also emailed the Johns Creek Fire Department and Police Department, who replied that they would see what the could do. Cane said she kept her expectations in check, and when the parade of vehicles began to drive by her home she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“We are just very appreciative of the first responders,” Sheilah Cane said. “Not only do our first responders protect our community, they genuinely care about the citizens and (they) are day-makers.”

And memory makers for 6-year-old Alexys Cane.