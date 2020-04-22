Clear

US could see a higher summer death toll as CDC warns of a winter coronavirus outbreak that may be worse

Speaking to the Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus this year could be worse because it will coincide with flu season.

A leading US model has upped its projected coronavirus death toll by August to 66,000, a 10% increase from its previous prediction.

The change came as states began updating their death tallies, adding residents of nursing homes whom officials are now counting as presumptive positives, Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said Tuesday.

But as those numbers grow and paint the pandemic as larger than previously thought, the time line for relaxing social distancing measures should be slowed down, Murray said.

Murray's team of experts was taken aback when states like Georgia, which still has a high number of infections, announced they'll soon ease some restrictions, he said. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has said his state is prepared to handle an expected uptick in cases as businesses there begin to reopen Friday.

"If people start to go back to normal social interaction or even progressively go back, the risk of transmission will go up ... and then you go back to the sort of exponential rise that was happening before we put in social distancing," Murray told CNN. "The risk is very great for resurgence from these early openings."

That's as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director gave an ominous forecast of a possible second wave of the virus in the winter.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."

The US has so far recorded more than 825,306 infections and at least 45,075 deaths.

Your coronavirus questions, answered

California is first state to recommend testing for asymptomatic people

To safely move forward, experts have long emphasized the country should be able to track, trace and isolate cases.

Bolinas, a remote Northern California community, may be one of the first in the world to attempt to test all of its residents for the virus and for the antibodies that may make people immune.

Fewer than 2,000 people live in the town, and in the first two days of testing, more than 700 residents showed up. The community-wide free testing is voluntary and part of a new study launched by the University of California, San Francisco, that's attempting to get a more complete understanding of how the virus is invisibly spreading.

That unseen spread is something health officials all over the state are trying to tackle, now recommending coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people who live or work in high-risk environments such as nursing homes or hospitals.

The new guidelines, from the state's health department, were announced in an April 19 memo and make California the first state in the nation to broaden its guidelines for testing to include those without symptoms, state health officials told CNN.

The CDC previously advised testing high-risk patients with symptoms and health care workers with symptoms, a California health department spokesperson said.

California is averaging 14,500 coronavirus tests a day, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said Tuesday, calling the number "still inadequate," with a long way to go before the state can attempt to reopen.

The US has so far conducted 4 million tests

In two different plans for reopening society, economists and public health experts have said millions of tests should be conducted each week before restrictions can be lifted.

One report estimates three to 30 million tests should be conducted weekly, while the other says the US should be conducting 20 million tests each day to get a handle on the pandemic.

So far, the country has performed about 4 million tests. And while federal officials tout the country has testing capacity, some state leaders -- including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat -- have reported that while they may have the necessary machines, they lack the materials and staff to run them.

A new test that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration may mean Americans can mail in their results. The test would allow patients to collect their samples using an at-home test kit and then mail it into the lab for testing, the FDA said Tuesday.

That test could be available within weeks in most states to patients with a doctor's order, the agency said.

"Throughout this pandemic we have been facilitating test development to ensure patients access to accurate diagnostics, which includes supporting the development of reliable and accurate at-home sample collection options," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in the agency's announcement.

Another company, meantime, warned of possibly misleading results.

Abbott Laboratories, the maker of a rapid coronavirus test that's been widely used across the country and distributed by the federal government, warned its device can produce false negatives if a certain solution is used to move or store the patients' samples.

The company told health care workers not to use "viral transport media" solutions on its device and instead said customers should only place swabs with patients' samples directly in the device.

States are grappling with how to move forward

Despite the questions still surrounding tests, many US governors have turned their attention to reopening the economy.

Last week, the federal government said in order to do so, states should wait to see a 14-day continuous decline in cases, the first of three phases of reopening.

South Carolina and Georgia announced this week -- before either hit that milestone -- they'll be easing restrictions.

Georgia's governor said workers and business owners need relief, adding that businesses including bowling alleys, body art studios and hair and nail salons can reopen this week. Theaters and restaurants can open their doors next week with social distancing restrictions.

Kemp said no local ordinance can restrict the openings, which will be implemented statewide. Mayors across the state were left astounded, many saying they're unprepared for such a move.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, told CNN Tuesday she's exploring whether the city has legal grounds for putting different orders in place than what Kemp has announced.

"I have searched my head and my heart on this, and I am at a loss as to what the governor is basing this decision on," she said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, announced retail stores selling furniture, books, music, flowers, clothing and accessories, as well as department stores, sporting goods stores and flea markets are allowed to open at 20% capacity -- or five people per 1,000 square feet. Beaches, he said, will reopen Tuesday at noon.

In Tennessee, GOP Gov. Bill Lee announced most businesses across the state will be able to reopen May 1, once the state's stay-at-home order has expired -- but hinted some may be able to open sooner.

Other governors -- including Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Newsom -- have announced they have partnered with neighboring states to come up with plans to reopen but have stopped short of giving a time line just yet. Cuomo has highlighted that ramped-up testing will be key in preparing the state.

On Tuesday, he tweeted the state was planning to double its capacity to 40,000 tests per day, saying it was an "ambitious" goal but "critical."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 635
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4176206
Lake122754
Hamilton61539
Hendricks51118
Johnson45139
St. Joseph4429
Madison34634
Allen33627
Porter1835
Clark18111
Elkhart1793
Decatur17120
Boone16117
Hancock1497
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1407
Morgan1243
Shelby1206
Delaware1169
Monroe1155
Cass1071
Harrison1032
Jackson980
Grant974
Franklin917
Vanderburgh881
Lawrence839
Ripley833
Howard714
Dearborn705
Warrick695
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Greene444
Noble404
Daviess385
Orange344
Newton334
Washington310
Wayne282
Henry281
Montgomery260
Miami260
Jasper261
Scott252
Marshall240
Rush221
Owen221
Kosciusko221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Clinton201
Clay190
LaGrange181
Knox180
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph122
Starke111
Sullivan100
Wabash100
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
White80
Posey80
Carroll81
Adams71
Warren71
Blackford61
Wells60
Vermillion60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington61
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook231811002
Lake228787
DuPage186498
Will1736105
Kane68433
McHenry36820
St. Clair28918
Kankakee27813
Rock Island2175
Winnebago2075
Unassigned1922
Madison19010
Kendall1463
Champaign974
McLean863
Sangamon684
Randolph611
Macon609
Ogle591
DeKalb561
Monroe557
Jackson486
Clinton460
Peoria442
Whiteside423
Jasper362
Boone356
Jefferson340
LaSalle331
Henry310
Tazewell303
Adams290
Christian264
Grundy260
Marion250
Macoupin220
Livingston181
Lee170
Coles170
Montgomery171
Williamson160
Warren150
Fayette151
Iroquois140
Morgan131
Stephenson130
Douglas120
Jo Daviess120
Woodford111
Knox110
Jersey100
Vermilion100
Pulaski100
Bureau80
Carroll72
Crawford70
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass60
Franklin60
Ford61
Union50
Mason50
Mercer50
Effingham51
Logan40
Clark40
Bond41
Hancock40
Shelby40
Marshall40
McDonough30
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Johnson20
Hamilton20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Stark10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
White10
Wayne10
Greene10
Clay10
Wabash10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Hardin00
