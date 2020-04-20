Prayers and the endless support of the community are helping the Hutchinson family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Larry Hutchinson Sr. said "bittersweet" is the only way he can explain how he feels.

Hutchinson said he was able to speak with Larry Jr. over the phone before he died, telling him how much he loves him.

Moments before we called Hutchinson, he had just spoken to his other son who's in the hospital fighting the virus, Calvin.

He sid his son wasn't able to talk that much but he did say one word, hello.

LINK | 'CHERISH THOSE YOU LOVE.' FAMILY REACTS AFTER COVID-19 CLAIMS LIFE OF TERRE HAUTE MAN

Hutchinson said that's all he needed to hear to let him know his boy is going to be ok.

He did share great news, however.

Hutchinson said Calvin was taken out of the ICU on Monday.

He said his family is going through one of the most unimaginable situations but Hutchinson said this isn't the time to give up.

"When he said that my heart was filled up I was overjoyed we're praying for people all over, all over the world that's effected man so if we can pray for one another that's more important than anything," said Hutchinson.

The family does have a Go Fund Me account for Larry Hutchinson Jr.