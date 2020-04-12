Clear

DoubleTree has finally revealed its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe

Stuck in quarantine and can't stop snacking? Unleash the Cookie Monster within you...

DoubleTree by Hilton just unveiled its recipe for those famous, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies they offer guests.

"We know this is an anxious time for everyone," Shawn McAteer, senior vice president, said in a news release on Thursday. "A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes."

Although there are numerous copycat recipes online, this is the first time the real recipe has been revealed. You can read the whole recipe on DoubleTree's website.

In addition to the once-secret recipe, the hotel chain created a video with step-by-step instructions on how to bake the delicious treats.

More than 30 million DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies are consumed every year, according to Hilton. The cookie was also the "first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station," they said.

This is one treat you won't want to miss out on trying while in quarantine.

