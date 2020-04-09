Clear

Group of engineers turn old breast pumps into ventilators, amid shortage

Article Image

One group of engineers in southern Maryland is hoping to help decrease the ventilator shortage with breast pumps.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 10:01 AM
Posted By: WBAL

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD (WBAL) -- Necessity is the mother of invention, and the coronavirus pandemic has created the need for a lot of medical supplies quickly.

One group of engineers in southern Maryland is hoping to help decrease the ventilator shortage with breast pumps.

A lot of moms have them just lying around in a closet, but a group of engineers are taking old breast pumps and retrofitting them into ventilators to hopefully help in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Just as a mom, I spent a lot of time with those devices,” engineer Brandi Gerstner said.

With that, Gerstner started thinking if it was possible to turn the suction power of a breast pump around to expel air instead. Turns out, with an X-Acto knife and phillips head screwdriver, you can.

“This is the primary compressor unit that's driving the suction and as you can see, it's got an inlet and an outlet and this is the inlet and this is the outlet, so we just moved the tubing from one to the other. That was the starting point,” Gerstner said.

There are more modifications, like synching the timing of the air with the inhale-exhale ratio recommended by doctors.

“We soldered a few pins onto the control board of the breast pump, and just used the arduino to turn it on and off,” electrical engineer Alex Scott said.

They also need to create an emergency sensor to make sure the pressure of the air stays consistent, and take care of a few other technical issues, like creating a printed circuit board.

But the group is already using a ventilator test kit and consulting with pulmonologists to make sure the pumps are up to snuff.

“A lot of it's going to be packaging, after that point and making sure that their units in their final form are going to be sanitizable,” Gerstner said.

Right now, they're using donated pumps. The process is quick and cheap at $250 per unit.

After the kinks are worked out, the engineers are hoping to get fast track approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get these makeshift ventilators to hospitals.

“If we can have engineers duplicate our efforts across the country so that ventilators can be used in other states quickly and manufactured there quickly, we would love that,” software engineer Rachel Labatt said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"it's been different as far as how the interviews have worked out..." college seniors looking for jo

Image

Linton floral shop gives away bouquets to brighten someone's day

Image

A rise in abuse in Vigo County, officials say it may be linked to COVID-19

Image

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 52

Image

HS Spring Sports Seniors

Image

Wednesday night: Thunderstorms, windy. Low: 42

Image

Local Organization Promotes National Autism Awareness Month

Image

THPD makes arrest in Maple Avenue stabbing

Image

Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

Image

Terre Haute Action Track Delays Start Of 2020 Racing Season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus