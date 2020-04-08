Stephen Colbert needs a haircut, too

Stephen Colbert feels your at-home hair troubles.

After several weeks of abiding by the order to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert showed off his overgrown locks in a photo shared on Twitter.

"I might need a haircut #HeatMiser," he wrote, a reference to a character in the 1974 film "The Year Without A Santa Claus."

Colbert, like many on late night, has continued to produce his show from his home and do good in the process.

On Monday night, Colbert announced the show was selling shirts to raise funds for GiveDirectly and Chef José Andrés's World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen has been on the front lines of the Covid-19 relief effort, providing food to health care workers and people in vulnerable communities.

GiveDirectly has been giving cash payments of $1,000 to those in financial need amid the crisis. They've so far done so for 1,200 families, according to a release.