'Top Gun: Maverick' release date pushed back

For those eagerly awaiting the "Top Gun" sequel, the wait just got a little longer.
A spokesperson for Paramount confirmed to CNN Thursday that the North American release date for "Top Gun: Maverick" has been moved from June 24 to December 23.
The follow-up to the hit 1986 film has Tom Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
"Top Gun: Maverick" joins a multitude of films whose releases have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down movie theaters across the country.
Related: The coronavirus won't end moviegoing, but it could change it
If you are bummed, there's always the "Top Gun: Maverick" Zoom background which has become popular as people teleconference from home.
The new film costars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm, with Joseph Kosinski directing.
