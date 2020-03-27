Clear

Wuhan's beautiful cherry blossoms captured in stunning drone footage

Article Image

In Wuhan, China, cherry blossoms are heading into full bloom as the city prepares to see the lockdown end.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

Though mainly associated with Japan, cherry blossom season is a widely anticipated event in cities around the world, a sign that spring has arrived, an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy nature's unrivaled beauty.

Right now, no city is more deserving of that message of hope and renewal than Wuhan, which has been under lockdown since January 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan's cherry blossom trees are in full bloom right now.

One of the best places to enjoy them is Wuhan University, which is normally filled with cherry blossom admirers. This season, however, has been anything but normal. It's nearly empty due to the ongoing lockdown, creating scenes of ethereal beauty.

Li Hao, a teacher living on the campus during the lockdown, captured stunning drone footage of the light pink blossoms, which can be viewed in the above video.

"I believe that any disaster or challenge will eventually come to an end," Li tells CNN.

"Just like these cherry flowers, sooner or later, they will always blossom. That's what I believe, as long as we don't give up our pursuit of a beautiful life, as long as we continue our effort to make it happen."

According to Chinese state media, over 1,000 cherry trees are scattered across the university campus. Some of the oldest were gifted to the city by Japan in the 1970s, when China and Japan established diplomatic relations.

Lockdown due to lift April 8

Wuhan, with a population of some 11 million people, was the first Chinese city to be sealed off from the world as the virus began to spread. All flights, trains and buses were canceled and highway entrances blocked.

Two months later, the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed in mainland China and officials have announced they will lift the lockdown on April 8.

In the meantime, locals can take in the blossoms online. The university has set up numerous cameras around the campus, offering various views of the cherry blossoms in bloom on several Chinese apps including Taobao and WeChat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make A Home Made Rain Gauge

Image

Chamber of Commerce looking ahead to Federal act helping businesses

Image

Not everyone will fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Here's what you should know

Image

Severe Storm Season Weather

Image

Crime Stoppers: Sullivan County burglary suspects

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 68

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities