A coronavirus patient left a touching message for hospital staff after he was discharged from the ICU

While a man was being treated in isolation for Covid-19, his caregivers at the Cleveland Clinic left him messages on his room's glass door. After his recent discharge, he left a heartfelt message for them.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

After his recent discharge from the intensive care unit, he did the same for them, leaving a heartfelt note that the center posted Wednesday on Instagram. His sentiments reflect the widespread sense of gratitude to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what he wrote to the hospital staff:

"This window has been the most impactful window in my life.

"On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me -- and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars.

"I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.

"Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God's direction and guidance, but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others.

"God bless each of you."

