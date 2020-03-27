Clear

Why Walmart is seeing a rise in sales for tops, but not bottoms during the coronavirus crisis

Article Image

CNN's Anna Stewart has the tips you need to work from your new office -- whether it's your kitchen or your couch -- while in lockdown.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

With more and more people working from home, Walmart has picked up on an interesting trend: Tops have seen an increase in sales, while bottoms haven't.

The reason? Teleworking.

That's what Walmart's executive vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. Later, a spokesman for the company told CNN the same thing.

As officials try to control the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of white collar workers — normally bound by dress codes and expectations in the office — are trading business trousers for sweat pants, and stiff blazers for that hoodie they would only ever allow their family, roommates or dog to see.

But there's that matter of video conferencing where you still want to present a presentable self to your colleagues. And so, many of us are donning business attire on top and casual clothing from the waist down.

'We're seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,' Bartlett told Yahoo Finance. 'So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up.'

'These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will.'

Asked about the comment, a spokesman for world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer confirmed the executive's assertion.

The data, however, is taken from US sales, the spokesman told CNN.

Home entertainment items such as DVDs and popsicle sticks (presumably for crafting) have also seen sales gains, Bartlett told Yahoo Finance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make A Home Made Rain Gauge

Image

Chamber of Commerce looking ahead to Federal act helping businesses

Image

Not everyone will fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Here's what you should know

Image

Severe Storm Season Weather

Image

Crime Stoppers: Sullivan County burglary suspects

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 68

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities