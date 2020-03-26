Clear

Why the 'TJMaxx of groceries' is succeeding during the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

Working from home isn't an option for many retail workers across the country who risk exposure to Covid-19. CNN asked them to share their stories with us. Here's what they told us.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:21 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

The coronavirus is crippling most American industries. But it's also creating opportunities for some unexpected businesses.

Grocery Outlet, an 'extreme value' supermarket chain with around 350 stores, mostly on the American West Coast, is capitalizing on shoppers stockpiling groceries during the outbreak and the havoc across supply chains.

The grocer, which does not sell online, went public last year and sells its products 40% below conventional supermarket prices. It said Tuesday that sales at stores open for at least one year increased 5.1% during its most recent quarter. Like other grocers and retailers that have stayed open during this crisis, Grocery Outlet's sales accelerated in March as the virus spread across the country. The company also drew new customers to stores.

Grocery Outlet 'will be able to turn many of these new shoppers into repeat shoppers,' Oliver Chen, analyst at Cowen, said in a research report.

Grocery Outlet's business model is a lot like TJX, the parent company of TJMaxx and Marshalls, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This may put it in a strong position to succeed during the crisis and beyond, analysts say.

The company relies on an 'opportunistic buying' strategy to secure items from suppliers, many of whom are the country's top consumer product and food manufacturers.

When a grocery, convenience or drug store cancels an order from manufacturers, a manufacturer produces too much of an item, or a supplier changes product packaging, Grocery Outlet's buyers step in to scoop up the extra inventory.

'Our buying strategy is deliberately flexible to allow us to react to constantly changing opportunities,' the company says in filings.

During the coronavirus pandemic, producers are ramping up their supply to meet overwhelming demand. Food and consumer product manufacturers are also changing up their production lines and packaging to get shipments out more quickly.

There's a huge amount of supply chain disruption going around right now, and this imbalance between supply and demand is a positive for Grocery Outlet's business,

'Disruption is a positive in the long run,' Grocery Outlet President RJ Sheedy told analysts Tuesday.

'Non-traditional suppliers' have recently approached Grocery Outlet, such as food service companies who don't have restaurants to sell to during the crisis, health and nutrition companies that don't have as many gyms open, and suppliers that sell to retailers that have closed.

The company predicts that there will be excess inventory in the market once demand returns to normal.

'This should create opportunity for us long-term to continue to buy great brands at significant discounts,' Sheedy said in a statement to CNN Business.

Discount clothing companies like TJMaxx may benefit from similar dislocation in the market, too.

Traditionally, when there is a glut of clothing available, these chains have more options to step in and scoop it up at lower prices to sell at their stores.

'We also expect ample product availability in the wake of COVID-19,' RBC Capital Markets analyst Kate Fitzsimons said in a research note upgrading TJX's stock this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

Image

Fact vs. Fiction: debunking COVID-19 myths

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Patchy morning fog possible. Becoming cloudy with a chance of late afternoon showers. Hig

Image

TH Rex

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Brazil baby box

Image

Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears