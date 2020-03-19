Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says

Article Image

Health care workers are putting themselves at risk to stop the spread of the coronavirus and care for those already infected. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports on the dwindling supply of protective gear doctors and nurses need.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 9:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

The novel coronavirus seems to hit health care workers harder than others who contract the disease, but it's unclear why, according to disease experts.

"We know the high mortality in older people, but for reasons that we don't understand, front-line health care workers are at great risk for serious illness despite their younger age," Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said during an appearance on CNN's New Day on Monday morning.

"There's nothing more destabilizing" than health care workers falling ill, Hotez told CNN, and he said it will take time to determine what is making them sicker than other patients.

Hotez's comments followed a weekend in which the American College of Emergency Physicians said two doctors suffering from the coronavirus were in critical condition: a physician in his 40s in the state of Washington and a 70-year-old in New Jersey.

It wasn't clear whether the Washington doctor contracted the illness through work or community spread, but he complied with all relevant protocols, ACEP said.

The New Jersey doctor, an emergency preparedness specialist, was admitted to a hospital with upper respiratory issues and was isolated in an intensive care unit as of Saturday, ACEP said.

"I am deeply saddened by this news, but not surprised," ACEP president Dr. William Jaquis said in a written statement Saturday. "As emergency physicians, we know the risks of our calling. We stand united with our colleagues."

Dr. Li Wenliang -- the Wuhan Central Hospital physician who was hailed as a hero for trying to sound the alarm about the novel coronavirus, even as police accused of him of rumor mongering -- died within weeks of being exposed.

After notifying his classmates of seven patients who were quarantined after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in December, the whistleblower died from the illness on February 7.

At the time, the number of cases in China had just topped 31,000. They now stand at more than 170,000 worldwide.

"Maybe it's due to a higher dose of virus they're receiving," Hotez hypothesized in his Monday interview with CNN about why medical workers appear to be at greater risk for serious illness from the coronavirus. "We don't really know. It'll take time to study."

Coronavirus containment and treatment is already taxing governments and hospitals the nation over. Having health care workers sidelined and unable to care for patients presents a conundrum for which there is no Plan B at this point, Hotez said.

He said, "We have to do something to give front line health care workers an extra level of comfort."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Rain moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You need to know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, patchy fog early. High: 68

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Justin Jenkins

Image

Terre Haute Brewing Company adapting to forced changes

Image

Honoring the Badge: Tyler Furnas

Image

Marijuana referendum could be re-voted on by Marshall City Council

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Registration open for Lemonade Day

Image

Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears