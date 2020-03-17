Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

With the aquarium closed to humans, penguins take opportunity to explore and visit other animals

Article Image

While Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Chicago resident was allowed a private tour: Wellington, the rockhopper penguin.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago are usually the ones being looked at, since they are one of the most beloved attractions. But Sunday, they were able to get a taste of what it's like on the other side of the glass.

With the building closed to visitors to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, a group of rockhopper penguins were allowed to leave their habitat and explore the rest of the aquarium.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune. "Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

The aquarium posted to Twitter a video of one of the penguins, named Wellington, meeting some fish in the Amazon exhibit.

"Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!" the aquarium said in the tweet. "The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor."

The adorable video of Wellington, waddling around with his flippers out, has been viewed more than 30,000 times as of Sunday evening and is putting smiles on people's faces during a time of national hardship.

"Thank you Shedd Aquarium for continuing to post...we need our smiles wherever we can get them," one Twitter user responded.

The aquarium, which is planning to be closed until March 29, is just one of dozens of attractions that have closed across the country to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close to the public beginning Monday night and going to March 30.

Because Chicagoans won't have the flowing alcohol at bars to relieve their coronavirus anxieties, we can only hope the Shedd Aquarium will keep the cute animal content coming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's our city, it's our responsibility,' Local church cancels annual event due to Coronavirus

Image

Tuesday: Clouds in the morning, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 54°

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man