JetBlue bans passenger who notified crew after landing that he'd tested positive for coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses why he would think twice about getting on a plane in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN

JetBlue banned a passenger who flew from New York to Florida while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test and notified the crew after landing that they came back positive, the airline said.

The passenger left John F Kennedy International Airport and landed at West Palm Beach on Wednesday night. He did not disclose to anyone at JetBlue that he was awaiting results of a coronavirus test, the airline said.

On arrival, the passenger told the crew that he'd been notified the test was positive and cleaning immediately started for the areas he went through based on security camera footage, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. They included gates, security checkpoints, check-in counters and kiosks, elevators and restrooms.

"Last night's event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future," the airline said in a statement Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked people feeling unwell, those who believe they may have coronavirus or those who are awaiting test results to avoid travel until they are cleared by a medical professional.

Palm Beach International Airport is operating normally a day after the incident, spokeswoman Lacey Larson said. It had temporarily closed down Concourse A for cleaning after passengers aboard the flight went through that area.

All health guidelines were followed for the patient and passengers aboard the flight were assessed, said Capt. Albert Borroto of Palm Beach Fire and Rescue, which responded to the scene.

"Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures. The rest of the passengers were released to go home and given directions ... to call the health department with any medical concerns," he said.

The condition of the passenger or where he's being quarantined is unclear.

