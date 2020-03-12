What life is like inside the coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, New York

Besides a few landscapers bagging up the remnants of pruned trees, hardly anyone was outside in this part of New Rochelle, New York, on a balmy Wednesday morning as residents prepared for life to change dramatically.

'It's a mixture of boredom and anxiety,' said Eli Epstein, 66. 'We're cut off from our lives, our friends, our extended families. We're stuck at home.'

Like his neighbors, Epstein was bracing for the next two weeks, when officials will implement a 1-mile containment zone in this small suburb outside New York City in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beginning Thursday, schools, houses of worship and other places used for large gatherings will be closed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week. The National Guard will be deployed to clean public areas within the containment area and deliver food to homes. And a satellite testing facility will be set up in partnership with Northwell Health.

People are allowed to move freely within the zone and outside it, Cuomo said. 'But no large gatherings, because the large gatherings are where it spreads.'

For Epstein, staying at home has so far meant watching 'more TV than I'd like to,' he said, noting he's watched the news more than anything else.

'I haven't seen another person besides my wife in a week. It's hard to know how long that continues,' he said.

'I love my wife, so it's OK,' he added, 'but she's ready for some new faces around here, too.'

City is home to a major coronavirus cluster

Cuomo and health officials described the containment area as a circle with a 1-mile radius around the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue.

The house of worship is believed to be the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak after a man who attends the synagogue, a 50-year-old attorney who works in Manhattan, tested positive for the virus last week.

Dozens of cases have been linked to the attorney. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 121 cases in Westchester County, New York, according to the state Department of Health -- the biggest cluster in the state and one of the biggest in the US.

The area surrounding the synagogue features picturesque homes with sprawling yards and winding roads. Cars zipped past on Wednesday, but the sidewalks were bare, and there were no signs the rapid spread of coronavirus had stemmed from the synagogue.

At the courthouse less than a mile and a half away, signs warned that anyone who's been to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran within the last 14 days is not allowed inside.

'I haven't left my property since last Tuesday,' said Mark Semer, a resident and former president of Young Israel of New Rochelle, told CNN.

'This has been very challenging,' Semer said.

He has only left the house a handful of times to be in the backyard, play basketball in the driveway with his son or take the trash to the curb, he said. Right now, he's working remotely via his laptop and phone while he stays home with his wife and three kids.

'It's not convenient,' he said. 'I like my routine.'

Residents express confusion and concern

Patrick Flores, a 34-year-old physical education teacher and volunteer EMT, said he lives less than a mile from the synagogue, just inside the containment zone. Until now, he's been going to work each day and hasn't been in contact with anyone suspected of having the coronavirus.

But that doesn't mean he's not concerned. Flores has been washing his hands regularly and even changes his clothes as soon as he comes home, he said. 'So stuff from the environment doesn't come inside.'

'I'm just worried about my parents,' he added. 'They're both elderly. I'm making sure that they're OK. We have as much supplies as we need.'

Epstein said he and his wife, Laurie, had some food delivered to the house and have enough frozen food to last them.

But he's frustrated about what he feels is a lack of communication from officials. m

'Nobody has come here to speak to us,' he said. 'They only speak to us through the media, and it leaves us confused. It's a very frustrating state.'