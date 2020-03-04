Clear

An Australian thief used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace

Article Image

Melbourne police are searching for a thief who used an unorthodox method to steal a Versace necklace from a high-end fashions store.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

Melbourne police are searching for a thief who used unorthodox methods to steal a Versace necklace.

The man, who has not yet been identified, used a fishing rod to remove the necklace from a mannequin in a high-end fashion store in Melbourne, Australia, last week, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on February 24. Security footage released publicly by the police show the man walking up to the store, holding a fishing rod and looking around the seemingly empty street.

Authorities believe the man made a hole in the storefront glass window, then slid the fishing rod through the hole into the store to lift the necklace from the mannequin inside, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," said police in the statement.

"I couldn't believe it," store owner Steven Adigrati told Nine News. "Three and a half hours, with two rods, trying to get this necklace, was amazing. Hook, line, and sinker, I guess. He did it."

But the man left a clue behind -- the hook from his fishing line. The value of the stolen necklace has not been revealed.

Police have released images and footage of the man, and are now asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have.

The man is described as white, aged between 40 to 50 years old, about five foot nine, and with short, receding fair hair. At the time of the burglary, he was wearing a blue Lonsdale windbreaker and gray tracksuit pants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1