Clear

Dow futures climb 400 points as Biden records wins on Super Tuesday

Article Image

CNN projects Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will win the state of Utah and former Vice President Joe Biden will win Massachusetts.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: CNN

US stock futures jumped higher as Joe Biden scored big wins on Super Tuesday, resurrecting his campaign and emerging as Sen. Bernie Sanders' leading rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Dow futures were last up 400 points, or 1.6%, after the former US vice president was projected to win many as nine states including Texas, Virginia and Minnesota.

Sanders, meanwhile, captured Utah, Vermont and Colorado. He was also leading in California.

Futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.5%.

Wall Street has been unnerved by prospect that Sanders, who wants to ban fracking, break up big banks and institute a wealth tax, could win the Democratic nomination and eventually the presidency.

Biden is viewed as a more moderate alternative to Sanders. A second term for President Donald Trump, who has cut taxes and regulations, is widely regarded as the best potential outcome for Wall Street.

All three major US indexes closed lower on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point to help insulate the US economy from the global novel coronavirus outbreak. The Dow finished down 786 points, or 2.9%, just one day after recording its best point gain in history.

Asian markets largely struggled to gain traction Wednesday after the poor showings in the United States. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2% after trading between slight gains and losses all day. China's Shanghai Composite finished up 0.6%, also after volatile trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the day flat.

South Korea's Kospi recorded the biggest gains in the region, finishing up 2.2%. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced that the country would propose a budget of roughly $9.8 billion (11.7 trillion Korean won) to minimize the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak — the largest supplementary budget ever dedicated to a contagious disease in the country. The budget will now be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

-- Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1