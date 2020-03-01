Clear

Why Women's History Month is in March

March is National Women's History Month, but since women are pretty historic year-round, it beg...

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 8:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

March is National Women's History Month, but since women are pretty historic year-round, it begs the question: Why March? Is this month significant to women's history, or is it just an arbitrary month on the calendar?

The answer involves a little bit of history and a little bit of coincidence.

From day to week to month

Women's History Month, which is observed in the US, UK and Australia in March, and in October in Canada, began with a single day. International Women's Day is March 8, and it has been observed in some shape or form since 1911. It was officially commemorated by the United Nations in 1975 and was officially recognized by the UN two years later.

In the 1970's, local groups and municipalities began celebrating Women's History Week. According to the National Women's History Museum, one of the most notable celebrations was organized in Santa Rosa, California, by the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women in 1978.

The movement was so popular, people began lobbying for a more formal observance, and in 1980, President Jimmy Carter designated the first official National Women's History Week, beginning on March 8 of that year.

Schools, universities and local governments came to realize that this period of time allowed them to not only celebrate the achievements of women, but look critically at equality and opportunities for women, and educate people on women's history. It was only a matter of time before the week became a month.

According to the National Women's History Alliance, states began declaring the whole month of March as Women's History Month all the way up until 1986, when a more national push finally made headway. The following year, Congress declared March 1987 as the first official Women's History Month.

READ MORE: A brief history of National Women's History Month

Some important parallels

Besides International Women's Day, March holds a few more important milestones for women's history:

Also, it might be a coincidence, but seeing as how demonstrations and public displays were an integral part of the women's suffrage movement, the month of "March" certainly seems to fit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunshine and warm temperatures. Increasing cloud cover
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pinewood derby

Image

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Image

Thousands in Terre Haute for bowling tournament

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU victorious on Senior Day

Image

Linton State Champions

Image

Loogootee GBB State Finals

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

THSO Leap Year Fundraiser

Image

Black Experience program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1