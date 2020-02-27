Clear
A Texas demolition company accidentally tore down the wrong house

Article Image

A demolition company in Texas admitted that it made a mistake after demolishing the wrong house in a Dallas neighborhood.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

A demolition company was hired to tear down a house last week in Dallas, Texas, but it mistakenly tore down a different home on the same street, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Jeremy Wenninger inherited the 97-year-old house in a historic neighborhood when his friend, Mary Ann, died several years ago, according to KTVT.

"I still can't believe this is true," Wenninger wrote on Facebook on February 22. "We did everything we could to save this home. Rest In Peace my dear friend Mary Ann."

Wenninger lives in Los Angeles, but he stayed in contact with his old neighbors.

He was in the process of planning renovations when someone called and told him that there was no longer a house to renovate, according to KTVT.

The owner of JR's Demolition, Bobby Lindamood, apologized about the incident in a press release.

"I as the owner, have been in demolition over 35 years, and after many thousands of structure demolitions, this is the first incident wherein the wrong structure was demolished," Lindamood wrote. "We made a mistake and thought we had the right property."

He added that multiple factors contributed to the mistake. The home did not have a house number, and due to heavy rain, the curb address was covered by water and debris.

Lindamood also said that the home looked abandoned and in disrepair. The home was also "similar in appearance and condition" to other homes the company has demolished on the street, he wrote.

The company is working on a resolution with Wenninger, according to Lindamood.

