Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A TV reporter unknowingly gave the snow report with googly eyes after he accidentally turned on Facebook's face filters

Article Image

CNN affiliate WLOS reporter Justin Hinton kept a sense of humor after his live weather report took an unexpected turn.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

In the news industry, mistakes aren't taken lightly as viewers trust journalists to relay the day's news accurately. But for Justin Hinton, a reporter with CNN affiliate WLOS, his latest blooper had even his bosses laughing.

On Thursday, Hinton set out to Madison County in North Carolina to report on the snowfall and how it was affecting the roads.

But as he started broadcasting his report live on the station's Facebook page, a gold medallion and headband popped up around his face and gold confetti started raining down.

Hinton continued his report professionally, but no matter how serious his tone, the face filters just got crazier.

There he was holding fake giant dumbbells. Then came a wizard hat and beard, followed by giant googly eyes and finally a purple mustache.

Hinton apparently had no idea -- he said he had accidentally turned on the app's face filters before going live.

"The (photographer) I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces," Hinton said in a Facebook post. "He didn't elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away."

Naturally, viewers were amused.

"These filters are cracking me up," one person commented. "I would watch the weather more!" another commented.

Hinton didn't realize the unexpected humor he had brought to his report until he saw the comments, he said.

"My bosses, coworkers, friends PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was," Hinton added.

Thursday's blooper will likely make Hinton double-check the filter setting the next time he goes live, but he took the moment in stride.

"If you can't laugh at yourself, what's the point of laughter?" Hinton said in his Facebook post. "I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Snow, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Snow, cold and windy. High: 34

Image

Duke Energy Cayuga Station donates $10,000 to Riley Children's Hospital

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club honors member for community service

Image

Decrease in arrests, increase in drug use

Image

North Central Sullivan

Image

West Vigo Linton

Image

TH South vs Vin Lin

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil